Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

Indicative prices Citigroup
DJ INDUSTRIAL (DJI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Pre-market
-0.91%
23777.17 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/11 04:48:26 pm
23995.95 PTS   -0.02%
07:54aBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Retreat After China Trade Data Point To Cooling Global Growth
DJ
07:38aChina's trade data drags stock futures ahead of Citi results
RE
07:31aTSX futures down as oil prices slip on weak China trade data
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

BOND REPORT: Treasury Yields Retreat After China Trade Data Point To Cooling Global Growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 07:54am EST

By Sunny Oh

Chinese exports fell 4.4% in December

Treasury prices rose on Monday, pushing yields lower, after a raft of weaker trade data underlining slower global growth sapped appetite for stocks to the benefit of haven assets like U.S. government paper.

The 10-year Treasury note yield fell 2.7 basis points to 2.672%, while the 2-year note yield slipped 2.9 basis points to 2.516%. The 30-year bond yield was down 1.9 basis points to 3.017%. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

Chinese exports slipped 4.4% in December year-over-year, their worst decline in two years, thanks to trade tensions between U.S. and China and cooling global growth. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500showed stocks were poised to open lower, pushing investors into the perceived safety of Treasurys.

This follows a tepid inflation report last Friday, with consumer prices falling 0.1% in December , marking their first decline in nine months. Weakening commodity and energy prices have helped underpin the bullish tone in Treasurys by muting inflationary pressures, which can erode the value of a bond's fixed-interest payments.

"A more bearish outlook for the global economy, in conjunction with plunging headline CPI inflation metrics, establishes a positive set of fundamentals for bond markets," wrote Carl Weinberg, chief economist for High Frequency Economics.

The government shutdown hit its longest stretch on record on Saturday as President Donald Trump and Congress showed few signs of ending the impasse. The growing uncertainty around the postponement of economic data releases due to the shutdown and an absence of a clear plan to resolve the deadlock could help draw Treasury inflows.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.02% 23995.95 Delayed Quote.2.87%
NASDAQ 100 -0.30% 6601.3953 Delayed Quote.4.29%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.21% 6971.4759 Delayed Quote.5.07%
S&P 500 -0.01% 2596.26 Delayed Quote.3.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
07:54aBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Retreat After China Trade Data Point To Cooling Gl..
DJ
07:38aChina's trade data drags stock futures ahead of Citi results
RE
07:31aTSX futures down as oil prices slip on weak China trade data
RE
07:02aMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stock Futures Drop As China Trade Data Spark Fresh Glob..
DJ
06:37aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Snap 5-day Winning Streak But Log Strong Weekly Gains
DJ
06:29aGlobal Stocks Slump on Signs of Slowing Economic Growth
DJ
05:45aApple Rattled Markets With Warning About China. Who's Next?
DJ
05:05aEUROPE : European shares in reverse after shock China data; luxury stocks fall
RE
04:34aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall As China Reports Slowdown In Exports
DJ
04:32aGlobal Stocks Slump on Signs of Slowing Economic Growth
DJ
More news
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
08:02aPFIZER : US FDA Accepts Regulatory Submissions for Review of Tafamidis to Treat ..
BU
07:33aCISCO : AtlanTech Resellers, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Solature
AQ
07:15aPROCTER & GAMBLE : P&G Challenges Men to Shave Their Toxic Masculinity in Gillet..
DJ
06:04aBOEING : Embraer says cash position from Boeing deal still to be determined
RE
05:47aBOEING : Indonesia recovers Lion Air jet's cockpit voice recorder
AQ
05:45aApple Rattled Markets With Warning About China. Who's Next?
DJ
05:20aBOEING : Cargo plane crash in Iran kills 15, leaves 1 survivor
AQ
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
PFIZER 42.88 Delayed Quote.1.35%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 58.02 Delayed Quote.0.73%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 91.77 Delayed Quote.0.66%
CISCO SYSTEMS 43.49 Delayed Quote.0.58%
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) 47.34 Delayed Quote.0.57%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 102.8 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 112.54 Delayed Quote.-0.80%
INTEL CORPORATION 48.51 Real-time Quote.-0.86%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE 71.71 Delayed Quote.-1.06%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 345.48 Real-time Quote.-2.10%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.