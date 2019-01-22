Log in
08:05aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock-index Futures Point To Lower Start As Growth, Trade Worries Fester
DJ
07:46aIMF pessimism + trade tensions = sickly stocks
RE
07:43aIMF pessimism + trade tensions = sickly stocks
RE
BOND REPORT: Treasury Yields Slip After China Reports Slower Growth

01/22/2019 | 07:42am EST

By Sunny Oh

Treasury yields retreated on Tuesday, paring last week's sharp climb, as fears about global growth came to the fore after China reported its slowest growth in nearly three decades.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell 2.3 basis points to 2.759%. The 2-year note yield was down 1.5 basis points to 2.597%, while the 30-year bond yield slipped 2.8 basis points to 3.068%. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

China's economy grew 6.6% in 2018 , its slowest pace in 28 years. Also, the International Monetary Fund cut its global growth rates for 2019 to 3.5% from 3.7%, amid concerns the second largest economy in the world was struggling to prevent growth from sliding further even after implementing several rounds of stimulus. Chinese President Xi Jinping told top officials to remain wary of risks to the economy .

Futures for the S&P and the Dow Jones Industrial Average show stocks were set to open lower, dampening demand for haven assets like U.S. government paper.

"The major risk is that fragile markets feed through into the real economy through weaker economic fundamentals, posing substantial downside risks to our global growth and monetary policy forecasts," said analysts at Fitch Solutions.

On the data front, investors will see existing home sales for December at 10 a.m. Eastern. Economists polled by MarketWatch expect an annualized reading of 5.10 million.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.38% 24706.35 Delayed Quote.5.91%
NASDAQ 100 0.98% 6784.6078 Delayed Quote.7.18%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.03% 7157.2276 Delayed Quote.7.87%
S&P 500 1.32% 2670.71 Delayed Quote.6.54%
