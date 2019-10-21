Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

Indicative prices Citigroup

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
After market
0.02%
26832.04 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 10/21 04:20:01 pm
26827.64 PTS   +0.21%
04:31pBoeing may face billions more in losses as MAX crisis deepens - analysts
RE
04:29pBoeing may face billions more in losses as MAX crisis deepens - analysts
RE
04:25pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb to Start a Busy Week of Earnings
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Boeing may face billions more in losses as MAX crisis deepens - analysts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 04:31pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Boeing Co may have to book billions of dollars in additional charges related to its parked 737 MAX jets, brokerages said on Monday, citing fresh uncertainty over the time frame for lifting a safety ban imposed after deadly crashes.

Credit Suisse and UBS downgraded the stock after Reuters on Friday reported that a series of internal messages from a former Boeing pilot described the plane's software as behaving erratically months before the jet entered service.

The new revelation plunged the world's largest planemaker into a fresh crisis involving its flagship single-aisle aircraft, as the worldwide safety ban on the 737 MAX stretches into its eighth month.

Boeing booked a $5.6 billion pre-tax charge in the second quarter and in July had estimated the total cost of the MAX grounding to be more than $8 billion.

The crisis over the messages continued to consume Boeing on Monday, two days before the company reports quarterly financial results. Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg told all employees by email they should speak to managers if they have questions about their content.

Muilenburg began the email, sent on Sunday evening Seattle time, by saying Boeing continues to make "steady progress" toward returning the 737 MAX to commercial service. The company was "deeply committed" to cooperating fully with regulators and investigators, he added.

Boeing's shares fell as much as 5.7% to $324.40 in early trading on Monday, making the stock the biggest percentage loser on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The stock has lost 18% of its value since the second deadly crash of the popular jet in March.

The planemaker has already cut production of the 737 to 42 aircraft monthly. It plans to increase output to a record level next near, though several industry sources say there is an increasing possibility the company may have to cut production if regulators further delay their approvals.

Reuters reported on Monday that European regulators expect to clear the 737 MAX to return to service in January at the earliest, later than Boeing's estimate of the plane flying before year-end.

"We see increasing risk that the Federal Aviation Administration won't follow through with a certification flight in November and lift the emergency grounding order in December," UBS analyst Myles Walton said, downgrading the stock to "neutral" from "buy."

Walton cut his target price on Boeing's shares by $95 to $375, citing an increase in "likelihood of a pause on the 737 MAX production system" due to a delay in the jet's return.

UBS also downgraded Boeing's biggest supplier, Spirit AeroSystems, to "neutral" from "buy" and cut its target price on the stock to $88 from $92.

BILLIONS IN LOSSES

Boeing's shares fell nearly 7% on Friday after Reuters first reported on the former pilot's messages and a separate series of emails, which prompted a demand by U.S. regulators for an immediate explanation and a new call in Congress for the company to shake up its management.

The company on Sunday expressed regret over the messages, and said it was still investigating what they meant. Boeing also echoed the pilot's lawyer in saying a flight simulator used by the pilot had technical problems.

Credit Suisse, which had stuck to its "outperform" rating since July 2017, downgraded the stock to "neutral" and cut its target price by $93 to $323, 6% below Boeing's Friday closing price of $344.

With the likely delay in MAX's return to service until February 2020 and the stoppage of production, the American planemaker could record $3.2 billion in charges over four months on top of the $5.6 billion charge its took in the second quarter, Credit Suisse analyst Robert Spingarn said.

"BA could be forced to furlough or fire a portion of its MAX workforce. This could result in lost labor force productivity when/if the MAX does return to service. We have seen the consequences of such events in shipbuilding: it can be ugly," said Spingarn.

Several industry sources said there was speculation inside the company of significant job cuts as Boeing continues to drain cash. Boeing's board was wrapping up two days of meetings in San Antonio.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch reduced its price target on Boeing's shares to $370 from $400, saying there were many questions swirling around Boeing's culture, brand and corporate governance following the latest developments.

"Risk management, disclosure and accountability of management and the board ... could weigh on the stock in the wake of this setback," BofA analyst Ronald Epstein said.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Alistair Bell and Tom Brown)

By Ankit Ajmera and Eric M. Johnson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.21% 26827.64 Delayed Quote.14.76%
NASDAQ 100 0.91% 7940.330875 Delayed Quote.25.47%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.91% 8162.987048 Delayed Quote.22.93%
S&P 500 0.69% 3006.72 Delayed Quote.19.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
04:31pBoeing may face billions more in losses as MAX crisis deepens - analysts
RE
04:29pBoeing may face billions more in losses as MAX crisis deepens - analysts
RE
04:25pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb to Start a Busy Week of Earnings
DJ
04:21pLoonie rallies to three-month high as Canadians vote in general election
RE
04:19pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Higher; Dow's Ascent Clipped By Boeing's Slump
DJ
04:05pWall Street climbs on signs of trade progress
RE
03:48pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb to Start a Busy Week of Earnings
DJ
03:38pGlobal stocks climb on hopes for progress in trade; dollar up
RE
03:33pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Hit More-than-4-week High
DJ
12:10pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb to Start a Busy Week of Earnings
DJ
More news
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
03:01pIBM : Advances 'Watson Anywhere' with New Clients and Innovations Designed to Ma..
PR
02:59pMicrosoft Buys Cloud File-Migration Company Mover
DJ
02:56pWALT DISNEY : Disney+ Reveals Upcoming Nonfiction Content, Announces Second Seas..
PU
02:43pEXXON MOBIL : trial probes how oil giant accounts for climate change
AQ
02:01pCISCO : Embracing 5G in Healthcare to Improve the Patient Experience
PU
01:59pAMERICAN EXPRESS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
01:37pAPPLE : starts selling locally assembled iPhone XR in India
RE
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 123.55 Delayed Quote.2.48%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 119.05 Delayed Quote.1.96%
APPLE INC. 240.88 Real-time Quote.1.89%
3M COMPANY 165.94 Delayed Quote.1.74%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 68.74 Delayed Quote.1.67%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY 54.23 Delayed Quote.-1.00%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 132.58 Delayed Quote.-1.13%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE 54.59 Delayed Quote.-1.28%
DOW INC. 47.12 Delayed Quote.-1.75%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 325.53 Real-time Quote.-5.37%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group