Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTM Zero - 03/17 06:44:47 pm
20825.33 PTS   +3.15%
01:40pFed's short-term funding CP plan boosts stocks, dollar
RE
01:35pFed's short-term funding CP plan boosts stocks, dollar
RE
01:30pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Extend Gains in Volatile Market
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Boeing shares plunge 22% to six-year low on S&P downgrade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 01:24pm EDT
Boeing stages the first flight of its 777X plane outside Seattle

Boeing Co shares tumbled as much as 22% to a more-than-six-year low on Tuesday following a rating downgrade that reflected its worsening cash flow due to the extended grounding of its 737 MAX jet and the blow from the coronavirus pandemic.

The stock was the biggest drag on the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average index, shaving off 100 points.

Rating agency Standard & Poor's on Monday lowered its credit rating on the planemaker to 'BBB' from 'A-' and now expects 2020 free cash flow in a range of negative $11 billion to $12 billion, down from a prior estimate of positive $2 billion.

Reuters reported last week that Boeing is set to draw down the full amount of a $13.8 billion loan, likely bringing its total debt to $41.1 billion.

Boeing's total debt nearly doubled to $27.3 billion in 2019, as it grappled with additional costs related to the 737 MAX grounding and compensated airlines.

The company confirmed it is in talks with senior White House officials and congressional leaders for short-term assistance and a $50 billion bailout both for itself and the aviation sector.

At Tuesday's low, Boeing's shares are down about 74% since the fatal crash of an Ethiopian Airlines plane on March 10 last year.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.44% 20640.28 Delayed Quote.-18.76%
NASDAQ 100 3.60% 7284.226907 Delayed Quote.-16.83%
NASDAQ COMP. 3.19% 7133.839751 Delayed Quote.-19.74%
S&P 500 3.10% 2464.05 Delayed Quote.-16.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
01:40pFed's short-term funding CP plan boosts stocks, dollar
RE
01:35pFed's short-term funding CP plan boosts stocks, dollar
RE
01:30pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Extend Gains in Volatile Market
DJ
01:24pBoeing shares plunge 22% to six-year low on S&P downgrade
RE
01:04pStay-at-home stocks soar as Wall Street rebounds
RE
12:50pU.S. markets should stay open despite turmoil, says securities regulator
RE
12:46pWall Street rebounds from Monday's crash as Fed boosts liquidity
RE
12:37pRegeneron Up Nearly 16%, Second Best Performer in Nasdaq 100 So Far Today -- ..
DJ
12:26pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Extend Gains In Choppy Trading
DJ
11:45aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Turn Higher Amid Choppy Trading
DJ
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
INTEL CORPORATION 49.015 Real-time Estimate Quote.9.87%
WALMART INC. 116.025 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.68%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 115.885 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.81%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 240.07 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.68%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 144.015 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.35%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 93.67 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.41%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 67.885 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.60%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 144.965 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.71%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 87.67 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.59%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 123.24 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.91%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group