Canada Exports, Imports Fall in June -- Update

08/02/2019 | 09:36am EDT

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA -- Canadian exports and imports fell by the most in two years in June, as activity in crude-oil markets weighed on both sales abroad and foreign purchases.

Still, Canada recorded a trade surplus for a second straight month in June, a feat last accomplished in late 2016.

Canada posted a merchandise trade surplus with the rest of the world of 136 million Canadian dollars ($102.90 million), Statistics Canada said Friday. Market expectations were for a C$500 million deficit, according to economists at BMO Capital Markets.

May's trade surplus was revised lower, to C$556 million, compared with an earlier estimate of a C$762 million surplus.

At the same time the Canadian data were released, the U.S. reported its June trade figures. The U .S. trade deficit fell slightly in June, to $55.15 billion, owing to a drop in exports tied to a slowing global economy.

Canada's exports declined 5.1% to C$50.31 billion in June, the biggest drop in two years and more than reversing the prior month's 4.5% gain. Imports fell 4.3% to C$50.17 billion, after a 1.1% increase in May, or the largest decrease since July, 2017.

The data agency said exports in the second quarter rose at a nonannualized 5.1% pace. Meanwhile, imports in the April-to-June period fell 0.6%. In volume, or price-adjusted terms, exports climbed 4.1% and imports fell 0.3% in the quarter. This suggests net trade could be a significant contributor to second-quarter growth when data measuring Canada's gross domestic product are released later this month.

Prior to the release of the June report, the Canadian economy appeared on track to either match or exceed the Bank of Canada's second-quarter forecast for 2.3% annualized growth. This week, GDP data for May suggested the economy grew 0.2% month-over-month, or the third straight month output exceeded market expectations, showing signs of life after a half-year of sluggish growth.

However, the Bank of Canada last month warned that global trade tensions threatened to upend economic activity and outlook. President Trump moved to extend tariffs to essentially all Chinese imports, starting Sept. 1 and covering $300 billion in Chinese goods. Global equity indexes moved sharply lower Friday in response, following a 1.1% decrease in the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Thursday.

Canada's June trade report said the retreat in exports was widespread, with 10 of 11 sectors tracked recording declines. Exports of energy products fell 7.4% to C$9.99 billion, which the data agency attributed to a 13.5% drop in crude-oil prices in the month. Energy products are Canada's largest export class, accounting for about 20% of all sales abroad, according to current figures.

Statistics Canada also said there was a sizable decline, of 25.1%, of exports of aircraft and other transport equipment.

On the import side, purchases of energy products were down 14.8% to C$2.72 billion, due to lower shipments coming from the U.S. and Saudi Arabia. Imports of aircraft and other transport equipment dropped nearly 26%, to C$1.74 billion.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

