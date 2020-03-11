Log in
DJ INDUSTRIAL    DJI

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
After market
0.19%
23598.32 PTS
03/11 04:55:20 pm
23553.22 PTS   -5.86%
05:42pCoronavirus raises fears of U.S. auto sales slowdown, but production not suffering yet
RE
05:28pFinancials Down After WHO Coronavirus Warning -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Financials Down After WHO Coronavirus Warning -- Financials Roundup

03/11/2020 | 05:28pm EDT

Shares of banks and other financial institutions slid after the World Health Organization's designation of the coronavirus as a pandemic intensified a global market shock.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 5% for the second time this week and entered bear-market territory, closing more than 20% below its February peak. The Dow's drop ended an 11-year bull market for the blue-chip index, the longest streak on record.

Wednesday's abrupt drop, sparked by the WHO warning, was a sign of "panic selling," said one strategist.

"Clients need to take a breath and expect craziness to continue for the next few weeks as meetings continue to be cancelled and companies continue contingency plans," said Joe Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade.

The broad Standard & Poor's 500 could continue to slide in the coming months because of diminished earnings expectations, bottoming out more than 10% below current levels, warned strategists at brokerage Goldman Sachs, in a note to clients.

"Earnings growth will collapse in the second quarter and third quarter, but rebound by the fourth quarter and in 2021," said the Goldman strategists, in a note to clients.

"Drivers of our reduced earnings-per-share estimate include lower crude oil prices and interest rates that diminish energy and financial company profits."

Treasury yields rose slightly Wednesday after a historic rout earlier this week.

The collapse in oil prices could lead to defaults on commercial loans and in the junk-bond market, putting the banking sector under further stress, said Olive Pursche, chief market strategist at broker-dealer Bruderman Brothers.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -5.86% 23553.22 Delayed Quote.-16.42%
NASDAQ 100 -4.37% 8006.118739 Delayed Quote.-2.32%
NASDAQ COMP. -4.70% 7952.051222 Delayed Quote.-4.42%
S&P 500 -4.89% 2741.38 Delayed Quote.-10.79%
