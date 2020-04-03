Log in
Financials Down, Amid Fears That Global Market Volatility Will Persist -- Financials Roundup

04/03/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell, amid fears that wild swings in global markets would continue.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the session -- and the week -- down slightly, but well above the bear-market lows of midMarch.

There were some signs that the "scramble for cash" that rocked stock and bond markets worldwide during March was set to return, as bond yields fell and the relative value of the dollar rose in the wake of a dire March jobs report.

U.S. regulators will likely allow banks to keep paying dividends to shareholders, even as the coronavirus pandemic threatens to create a mountain of bad loans that could eventually weaken the lenders, The Wall Street Journal reported.

One strategist said companies in all sectors are likely weighing dividend cuts.

"When you get a cut in a dividend in one company, what about the others in the same sector or subsector?" said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "It could put pressure on other names.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.69% 21052.53 Delayed Quote.-26.61%
NASDAQ 100 -1.41% 7528.113802 Delayed Quote.-10.53%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.53% 7373.08309 Delayed Quote.-14.18%
S&P 500 -1.51% 2488.65 Delayed Quote.-21.79%
