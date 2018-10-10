Log in
DJ INDUSTRIAL (DJI)

Indicative prices Citigroup
DJ INDUSTRIAL (DJI)
My previous session
After market
0.07%
25615.52 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/10 11:07:43 pm
25598.74 PTS   -3.15%
11:30pWALL STREET STO : U.S. Stocks Fall Sharply as Bond Yields Keep Climb..
DJ
11:08pCF Industries Closes Down 8.16%, Largest Percent Decrease Since N..
DJ
11:05pWALL STREET STO : S&P tumbles 3 percent as U.S. yields soar, investo..
RE
Financials Down Amid Risk Aversion -- Financials Roundup

10/10/2018 | 10:54pm CEST

Shares of banks and lenders fell sharply as fears about global financial conditions trumped the positive implications of rising Treasury yields. In the last two weeks, the spike in the yield of the 10-year Treasury note, which hovered around seven-year highs over 3.2% Wednesday, has put pressure on emerging-markets debt and stock markets -- particularly those in China, which are already reeling from a trade dispute -- Italian banks and bonds and small U.S. stocks. On Wednesday, the selling spread to the financial sector in particular and large-cap U.S. stocks in general. In moments like these, the structure of the investing world can pressure institutions who are losing money on Chinese investments or U.S. Treasury bets to sell out of investments in apparently unrelated areas -- like the U.S. stock market. On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 831 points for its third-biggest point loss in history (the largest point losses came in quick succession in February of this year). Shares of money management giant BlackRock fell by more than 7%.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -3.15% 25598.74 Delayed Quote.6.92%
NASDAQ 100 -4.44% 7044.4955 Delayed Quote.15.25%
NASDAQ COMP. -4.08% 7422.0499 Delayed Quote.12.09%
S&P 500 -3.29% 2785.68 Real-time Quote.7.89%
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
11:30pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall Sharply as Bond Yields Keep Climbi..
DJ
11:08pCF Industries Closes Down 8.16%, Largest Percent Decrease Since November 2016..
DJ
11:05pTrump briefed on stock market sell-off: CNBC
RE
11:05pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P tumbles 3 percent as U.S. yields soar, investor..
RE
10:55pRalph Lauren Closes Down 8.44%, Largest Percent Decrease Since February 2017 ..
DJ
10:50pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall Sharply as Bond Yields Keep Climbi..
DJ
10:46pGlobal stocks slide to three-month low on tech stocks plunge, rising U.S. int..
RE
10:43pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall Sharply as Bond Yields Keep Climbi..
DJ
10:41pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Sharply Lower As Dow Sinks Over 800 Points In W..
DJ
10:40pStocks slide to three-month low on tech stocks plunge, rising U.S. interest r..
RE
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
11:48pWALT DISNEY : Forbes Ranks Disney Among World’s Best Employers for 2018
PU
11:44pNEW IPHONE 2018 : everything you need to know on the latest iPhone leaks
AQ
11:26pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Montreal to host annual world artificial intel..
AQ
11:20pU.S. trial begins for London forex traders accused of rigging prices
RE
10:58pCISCO : Is Your IT Team Innovating?
PU
10:55pUNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amend..
AQ
10:48pBOEING : rocket for NASA over budget, could further delay launch - audit
RE
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
APPLE 215.315 Real-time Quote.-5.09%
CISCO SYSTEMS 45.05 Real-time Quote.-5.14%
INTEL CORPORATION 43.7 Real-time Quote.-6.12%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 104.42 Real-time Quote.-6.98%
NIKE 74.735 Real-time Quote.-7.07%
