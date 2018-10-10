Financials Down Amid Risk Aversion -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and lenders fell sharply as fears about global financial conditions trumped the positive implications of rising Treasury yields. In the last two weeks, the spike in the yield of the 10-year Treasury note, which hovered around seven-year highs over 3.2% Wednesday, has put pressure on emerging-markets debt and stock markets -- particularly those in China, which are already reeling from a trade dispute -- Italian banks and bonds and small U.S. stocks. On Wednesday, the selling spread to the financial sector in particular and large-cap U.S. stocks in general. In moments like these, the structure of the investing world can pressure institutions who are losing money on Chinese investments or U.S. Treasury bets to sell out of investments in apparently unrelated areas -- like the U.S. stock market. On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 831 points for its third-biggest point loss in history (the largest point losses came in quick succession in February of this year). Shares of money management giant BlackRock fell by more than 7%.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com