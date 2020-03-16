Financials Down As Fed's 2nd Rate Cut Fails To Calm Markets -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell sharply as the Federal Reserve's second emergency rate cut in the space of a week was no more effective in easing market panic than the first one.

In a rare Sunday intervention, Chairman Jerome Powell cut rates to effectively zero and said the central bank would buy up to $700 billion in Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities, jump-starting quantitative-easing program it had discontinued in recent years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged, with losses exceeding even Thursday's historic fall for its worst session since Black Monday, 1987, amid fears that the central bank was running out of ammunition.

Analysts at brokerage Goldman Sachs Group estimated that the Standard & Poor's 500 could fall to as low as 2000, more than 20% below current levels, before staging a snapback rally as coronavirus fears abate late in the year.

"The lesson of prior event-driven bear markets is that financial devastation ultimately allows a new bull market to be born," said strategists at brokerage Goldman Sachs Group, in a note to clients, citing rapid recoveries from near bear-market conditions during the 1998 Russian rouble crisis and the 2011 euro-zone debt crisis."

Still, as the Goldman Sachs strategists acknowledged: "The coronavirus has created unprecedented financial and societal disruption."

The Fed is responding to dislocations in short-term commercial-paper markets, which circulate the credit to fund U.S. corporations' day-to-day operations.

"Lowering borrowing costs probably won't make a big difference until we move toward recovery and business investment starts to pick up," said Burt White, chief investment officer at brokerage LPL Financial, in a note to clients.

"This time around, the Fed's job was to make sure that a serious global health crisis didn't turn into a financial crisis by making sure businesses' short-term funding needs could be met."

Weekly refinancing applications recently hit their highest level in nearly 11 years, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, the most popular home loan in the U.S., is close to its lowest level in nearly 50 years of record-keeping, hitting 3.36% last week.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com