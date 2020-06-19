Financials Down As Volatility Persists In Global Markets -- Financials Roundup

Log in
06/19/2020 | 05:10pm EDT

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as the stock market continued its wild swings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 600 points from its high of the session to its lows, before wobbling around the flat line, near the psychologically significant level of 26,000 later in the session.

Investors are weighing aggressive stimulus action from central banks and governments worldwide against signs of a "second wave" of coronavirus epidemics in parts of the U.S.

Markus Braun, the longtime chief executive and visionary steering behind German payments giant Wirecard, resigned Friday after Wirecard said its auditors couldn't locate about $2.1 billion of the company's cash.

The Federal Reserve will use an analysis of large banks' ability to withstand various coronavirus-related recession scenarios as it forms policies on capital requirements, dividends and stock buybacks, said the Fed's vice chair for supervision, Randal Quarles, as reported earlier.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.80% 25871.46 Delayed Quote.-8.61%
NASDAQ 100 -0.03% 10008.644015 Delayed Quote.14.65%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.03% 9946.12324 Delayed Quote.10.82%
S&P 500 -0.56% 3097.74 Delayed Quote.-4.12%
WIRECARD AG -35.29% 25.82 Delayed Quote.-75.98%
