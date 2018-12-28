Log in
DJ INDUSTRIAL (DJI)

Indicative prices Citigroup
DJ INDUSTRIAL (DJI)
Financials Down as Market Wobbles Continue -- Financials Roundup

12/28/2018 | 10:51pm CET

Shares of banks and lenders ticked down as market stability remained elusive. The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw the biggest reversal since 2008 Thursday, surging to close out the session with gains after being down by more than 600 points just over an hour before the closing bell. On Friday, the pendulum swung in the bearish direction, with the Dow giving up gains of more than 200 points at a similar juncture and finishing down by about 100 points, close to the 23,000 level. One good sign for investors, perhaps, is that the swing of the pendulum Friday was less violent, suggesting a settling process is under way after a brutal month on global stock markets. Wells Fargo agreed to pay $575 million to 50 states and the district of Columbia to settle charges related to probes of malpractice at its retail bank and of mortgage-backed securities sales.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.33% 23062.4 Delayed Quote.-6.39%
NASDAQ 100 -0.05% 6285.2664 Delayed Quote.-1.69%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.08% 6584.5219 Delayed Quote.-4.69%
S&P 500 -0.12% 2485.74 Delayed Quote.-6.91%
