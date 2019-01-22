Financials Down as UBS Weighs -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and lenders fell after one of the world's largest financial-advisory firms warned that the end to market volatility is not yet in sight. Shares of Swiss bank UBS Group fell after the firm said stock-market volatility had sparked an outflow of wealth-management assets in the fourth quarter, and warned that it was bracing for more of the same in the current quarter. The stock market saw one of its biggest swings in recent sessions Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average declining by more than 400 points at one stage to snap a five-session winning streak. The European Union fined credit-card processor Mastercard $648.2 million over charges it artificially raised the costs of card payments inside the bloc. Property-and-casualty insurer Travelers said its fourth-quarter profit rose from a year earlier.

