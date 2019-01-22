Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

Indicative prices Citigroup
DJ INDUSTRIAL (DJI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
After market
0.00%
24405.13 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/22 04:53:16 pm
24404.48 PTS   -1.22%
04:57pFinancials Down as UBS Weighs -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:43pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Snap Four-day Winning Streak As Trade Worries Fester
DJ
04:37pWall Street drops as economic outlook, corporate forecasts sour
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Financials Down as UBS Weighs -- Financials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 04:57pm EST

Shares of banks and lenders fell after one of the world's largest financial-advisory firms warned that the end to market volatility is not yet in sight. Shares of Swiss bank UBS Group fell after the firm said stock-market volatility had sparked an outflow of wealth-management assets in the fourth quarter, and warned that it was bracing for more of the same in the current quarter. The stock market saw one of its biggest swings in recent sessions Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average declining by more than 400 points at one stage to snap a five-session winning streak. The European Union fined credit-card processor Mastercard $648.2 million over charges it artificially raised the costs of card payments inside the bloc. Property-and-casualty insurer Travelers said its fourth-quarter profit rose from a year earlier.

-Rob Curran, rob.currran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.22% 24404.48 Delayed Quote.5.91%
NASDAQ 100 -2.03% 6646.813 Delayed Quote.7.18%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.91% 7020.3562 Delayed Quote.7.87%
S&P 500 -1.42% 2632.9 Delayed Quote.6.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
04:57pFinancials Down as UBS Weighs -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:43pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Snap Four-day Winning Streak As Trade Worries Fester
DJ
04:37pWall Street drops as economic outlook, corporate forecasts sour
RE
04:19pEquities slump on growth, trade worries
RE
04:19pEquities slump on growth, trade worries
RE
04:19pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Tumble as Economic Concerns Resurface
DJ
04:18pEquities slump on growth, trade worries
RE
04:05pWall Street ends down, snaps four-session rally
RE
03:55pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Accelerate Slide After China Reports Slower Growth
DJ
02:41pWall Street ends four-day rally as economic outlook, corporate forecasts sour
RE
More news
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:04pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Beats Earnings Expectations Although Its R..
DJ
04:58pEXXON MOBIL : BlackRock plans environmentally conscious money market fund
RE
04:58pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
04:25pIBM : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:23pEXXON MOBIL : BlackRock plans environmentally conscious money market fund - fili..
RE
04:20pIBM revenue beats estimates on strength in cloud, services businesses
RE
04:14pJUST ANNOUNCED : Disney Receives 17 Oscar Nominations
PU
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 130.185 Real-time Quote.5.14%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 184.9 Real-time Quote.1.28%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 91.885 Real-time Quote.0.51%
NIKE 80.75 Delayed Quote.0.37%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 265.69 Delayed Quote.0.07%
APPLE 153.375 Real-time Quote.-2.20%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 111.06 Delayed Quote.-2.49%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 127.4 Real-time Quote.-2.52%
DOWDUPONT 56.24 Delayed Quote.-3.13%
CATERPILLAR 132.24 Delayed Quote.-3.19%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.