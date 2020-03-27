Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
After market
-0.38%
21553.57 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 03/27 04:20:01 pm
21636.78 PTS   -4.06%
05:22pStocks down on virus' economic toll; dollar falls further
RE
05:22pStocks down on virus' economic toll; dollar falls further
RE
05:20pStocks down on virus' economic toll; dollar falls further
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Financials Give Back Some Gains As Stock-Market Volatility Returns - Financials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 05:11pm EDT

Shares of banks and other financial institutions gave back some of their recent gains as investors tried to gauge whether a historic bounce in the Dow Jones Industrial Average was sustainable.

There were some signs that massive efforts from the Federal Reserve and U.S. Congress to stabilize markets and the economy were paying off, however. The value of the dollar continued to fall, suggesting investors had greater confidence in the financial system. Yields on short-term Treasurys were more or less flat -- another sign of stability.

Federal Reserve officials are reviewing new ways to support financing for state and local governments, many of which are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic and will face huge borrowing needs as revenues plunge, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The economic-rescue legislation Congress approved this week asks the Fed to charge headlong into areas it has long considered taboo -- supporting lending to businesses, cities and states. The Fed traditionally avoided intervening directly in credit and fiscal policy, preferring to leave such matters to Congress and the White House.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said the central bank was prepared to add yet more support, if necessary, even allowing for the possibility of the central bank sending money directly to U.S. households.

Allianz Global Investors, the investment arm of German insurance giant Allianz, is liquidating two hedge funds after they took heavy losses in recent weeks on options trades, skewed towards the down side.

China has cleared Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley to take majority control of their local securities businesses, taking a key step in opening up its financial markets to Wall Street.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission will allow the two banks to move to 51% ownership of their local joint ventures, Goldman Sachs Gao Hua Securities and Morgan Stanley Huaxin Securities, the two U.S. institutions said on Friday.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -4.06% 21636.78 Delayed Quote.-25.71%
NASDAQ 100 -3.91% 7588.372902 Delayed Quote.-13.50%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.79% 7502.377567 Delayed Quote.-17.33%
S&P 500 -3.37% 2541.47 Delayed Quote.-18.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:22pStocks down on virus' economic toll; dollar falls further
RE
05:22pStocks down on virus' economic toll; dollar falls further
RE
05:20pStocks down on virus' economic toll; dollar falls further
RE
05:11pFinancials Give Back Some Gains As Stock-Market Volatility Returns - Financia..
DJ
04:53pWall Street tumbles as U.S. virus cases pass 85,000
RE
04:19pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Drop, But Finish the Week With Gains
DJ
03:43pAllianz Global Investors Liquidates Two Hedge Funds -- Update
DJ
02:44pRetreat From Risk Boosts Treasurys
DJ
02:38pElevated Wall Street 'fear gauge' shows doubts about stock market rebound
RE
02:03pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Drop, Pulling Back After Three-Day Rally
DJ
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 110.17 Delayed Quote.2.60%
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES 99.95 Delayed Quote.1.30%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 91.13 Delayed Quote.-7.12%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 97.035 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.27%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 96.4 Delayed Quote.-8.50%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 68.78 Delayed Quote.-9.95%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 162 Delayed Quote.-10.27%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group