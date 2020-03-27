Financials Give Back Some Gains As Stock-Market Volatility Returns - Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions gave back some of their recent gains as investors tried to gauge whether a historic bounce in the Dow Jones Industrial Average was sustainable.

There were some signs that massive efforts from the Federal Reserve and U.S. Congress to stabilize markets and the economy were paying off, however. The value of the dollar continued to fall, suggesting investors had greater confidence in the financial system. Yields on short-term Treasurys were more or less flat -- another sign of stability.

Federal Reserve officials are reviewing new ways to support financing for state and local governments, many of which are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic and will face huge borrowing needs as revenues plunge, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The economic-rescue legislation Congress approved this week asks the Fed to charge headlong into areas it has long considered taboo -- supporting lending to businesses, cities and states. The Fed traditionally avoided intervening directly in credit and fiscal policy, preferring to leave such matters to Congress and the White House.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said the central bank was prepared to add yet more support, if necessary, even allowing for the possibility of the central bank sending money directly to U.S. households.

Allianz Global Investors, the investment arm of German insurance giant Allianz, is liquidating two hedge funds after they took heavy losses in recent weeks on options trades, skewed towards the down side.

China has cleared Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley to take majority control of their local securities businesses, taking a key step in opening up its financial markets to Wall Street.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission will allow the two banks to move to 51% ownership of their local joint ventures, Goldman Sachs Gao Hua Securities and Morgan Stanley Huaxin Securities, the two U.S. institutions said on Friday.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com