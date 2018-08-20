Log in
Indicative prices
DJ INDUSTRIAL (DJI)
My previous session
After market
-0.02%
25754.82 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/20 10:44:31 pm
25758.69 PTS   +0.35%
Financials Higher as Turkey Fears Subside -- Financials Roundup

08/20/2018 | 11:04pm CEST

Shares of banks and lenders rose as traders reversed bets a financial crisis would spread. The Turkish lira lost ground against the dollar again Monday, but financial markets behaved as if the currency crisis was isolated.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded near the highest level since the stock-market correction began in earnest in February. President Donald Trump expressed concerns to donors at a fundraiser about Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's plans to raise interest rates.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.35% 25758.69 Delayed Quote.3.84%
NASDAQ 100 -0.08% 7371.4179 Delayed Quote.15.34%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.06% 7821.0061 Delayed Quote.13.22%
S&P 500 0.24% 2857.05 Real-time Quote.6.60%
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
11:10pMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Close Higher For Third Session As Billion-dollar..
DJ
10:42pDow Rises to Highest Level Since February
DJ
09:03pDow on Track for Highest Close Since February
DJ
07:21pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Start Week Higher
DJ
05:19pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Start Week Higher
DJ
04:55pEstee Lauder on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2017 -- Data..
DJ
04:11pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Start Week Higher
DJ
03:12pCommodities Rebound Lifts Global Stocks
DJ
02:15pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
01:06pCommodities Rebound Lifts Global Stocks
DJ
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
11:19pExclusive - Trump says it is 'dangerous' for Twitter, Facebook to ban account..
RE
11:19pEXCLUSIVE : Trump says it is 'dangerous' for Twitter, Facebook to ban accounts
RE
10:06pMERCK AND : FDA Approves Expanded Label for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizum..
BU
09:22pINTEL : Mix and Match Innovation (Infographic)
PU
08:52pMICROSOFT : New Alienware gaming desktops and Dell gaming monitors announced at ..
PU
08:52pMICROSOFT : HP kicks off Gamescom with OMEN innovations
PU
08:51p3M : Files Additional Lawsuit to Enforce Its Patent Rights in Metal Mesh Conduct..
BU
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
NIKE 82.375 Real-time Quote.3.29%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 136.88 Delayed Quote.1.79%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 350.74 Delayed Quote.1.25%
MERCK AND COMPANY 69.905 Real-time Quote.1.22%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 113.775 Real-time Quote.1.15%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 106.87 Delayed Quote.-0.66%
INTEL CORPORATION 46.76 Real-time Quote.-0.72%
VISA 140.03 Real-time Quote.-0.92%
APPLE 215.46 Delayed Quote.-0.97%
WAL-MART STORES 96.18 Real-time Quote.-1.71%
