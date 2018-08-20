Financials Higher as Turkey Fears Subside -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and lenders rose as traders reversed bets a financial crisis would spread. The Turkish lira lost ground against the dollar again Monday, but financial markets behaved as if the currency crisis was isolated.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded near the highest level since the stock-market correction began in earnest in February. President Donald Trump expressed concerns to donors at a fundraiser about Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's plans to raise interest rates.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com