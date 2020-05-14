Financials Recoup Some Losses On Volatile Session -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions recouped some of their recent losses as fears about the prospect of negative interest rates in the U.S. subsided somewhat.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by roughly 450 points at the open, after a surprisingly large increase in weekly unemployment applications. But the Dow came roaring back to finish 377 points higher.

"An amazing day -- we're up nearly 850 points off the bottom," said Joe Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. "It just shows the power of the financials. If you think about how the rally started. JPMorgan started gaining and American Express. Then the financials caught fire and everything else came along for the party."

Mr. Kinahan said there was no clear trigger, but that rumors about possible merger activity in the sector may have been at the root of it.

Bank stocks were already trailing the broad market because of fears that low Treasury yields would crimp profit margins on loans, when futures markets began pricing in a shift to negative rates. On Wednesday, however, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated he was satisfied with the Fed's existing tool box, an indication that negative rates were unlikely.

