Financials Recoup Some Losses in Volatile Trading -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions recouped some of their recent losses as markets were tossed on the waves of volatility.

Investors are grappling with the enigma of relatively resilient U.S. economic data in the face of ominous signals from international economies and the Treasury market. The shifting odds of central-bank intervention only exacerbate the swings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by more than 130 points at one stage, coming within 3% of correction territory before regaining positive ground on the session.

"This could be a proper bear market and still might be," said Lorenzo Di Mattia, manager of hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund. "But a big force against big downside are the super-low bond yields. Central banks will surely do QE."

On Thursday, one European Central Bank official told The Wall Street Journal the central bank will launch a package of stimulus measures at its next policy meeting in September that should exceed investors' expectations. ECB official Olli Rehn said the slowing global economy said measures should include "substantial and sufficient" bond purchases and cuts to the bank's key interest rate.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said he doesn't see the need for an intermeeting rate cut, given that the fundamentals of the U.S. economy look solid.

