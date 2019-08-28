Log in
DJ INDUSTRIAL    DJI

Indicative prices Citigroup

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
After market
-0.01%
26034.12 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 08/28 05:05:37 pm
26036.1 PTS   +1.00%
05:52pRetailers howl as U.S. trade agency locks in 15% tariffs on Sept. 1
RE
05:27pFinancials Up on Market Stability Hopes -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Financials Up on Market Stability Hopes -- Financials Roundup

08/28/2019 | 05:27pm EDT

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as the stock market recovered some of its recent losses, spurring hopes that volatility will subside.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average bounced back above the 26,000 level after trading closer to 25,000 last week. "If you look, going back more than a couple months to a couple years even, we've been in a range," said Scott Clemons, chief investment strategist at private bank Brown Brothers Harriman. "You had the big selloff in the fourth quarter, big rally in the first quarter of this year, and now we're right back where we started, although the ride has been volatile. The only way we break out of the range is some improvement in fundamentals."

One key variable for the stock market -- and financial stocks in particular -- in the intermediate term is Federal Reserve policy, said Mr. Clemons. On Wednesday, Fed Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said he was interested in seeing more data before deciding on whether a rate cut was needed in September. Mr. Clemons said the aggressive Federal Reserve rate-cut plans priced into futures markets for September and beyond does not line up with the central bank's commitment to being "data dependent," given the strength of data recently.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.00% 26036.1 Delayed Quote.10.50%
NASDAQ 100 0.29% 7587.896196 Delayed Quote.19.67%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.38% 7856.881692 Delayed Quote.18.36%
S&P 500 0.65% 2887.94 Delayed Quote.14.82%
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:52pRetailers howl as U.S. trade agency locks in 15% tariffs on Sept. 1
RE
05:27pFinancials Up on Market Stability Hopes -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15pTarget's Stock Is Rallying Like It's 2000--2nd Update
DJ
05:03pShrinking Crude Stockpiles Send Oil, Energy Shares Higher
DJ
05:02pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Higher Though Investors Still Worry About The Y..
DJ
04:44pTarget's Stock Is Rallying Like It's 2000--Update
DJ
04:38pGlobal stocks rise as recession, trade worries ebb; sterling tumbles
RE
04:37pStocks rise as recession, trade worries ebb; sterling tumbles
RE
04:36pStocks rise as recession, trade worries ebb; sterling tumbles
RE
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:26pMCDONALD : Meet the VP who's helping make McDonald's more inclusive
PU
04:36pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM unveils GRIT, a digital solution developed..
PU
04:31pCISCO : Boosting Trust with Industry-Leading APEC PRP Certification
PU
04:16pAPPLE : Tightens Privacy Rules on Siri Recordings After Backlash -- 2nd Update
DJ
03:31pAPPLE : Tightens Privacy Rules on Listening to Siri Recordings -- Update
DJ
03:12pMCDONALD : offering harassment training to all US workers
AQ
02:46pCISCO : Insights Regarding the Cisco REST API Container for IOS XE Software Auth..
PU
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
DOW INC 42.485 Real-time Quote.3.19%
PFIZER 35.08 Delayed Quote.2.15%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 227.35 Delayed Quote.1.98%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 126.785 Real-time Quote.1.78%
NIKE 83.48 Delayed Quote.1.77%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 135.56 Delayed Quote.-0.13%
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES 146.29 Real-time Quote.-0.55%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 128.68 Delayed Quote.-0.74%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 66.485 Real-time Quote.-1.05%
CISCO SYSTEMS 46.01 Real-time Quote.-1.67%
