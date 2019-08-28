Financials Up on Market Stability Hopes -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as the stock market recovered some of its recent losses, spurring hopes that volatility will subside.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average bounced back above the 26,000 level after trading closer to 25,000 last week. "If you look, going back more than a couple months to a couple years even, we've been in a range," said Scott Clemons, chief investment strategist at private bank Brown Brothers Harriman. "You had the big selloff in the fourth quarter, big rally in the first quarter of this year, and now we're right back where we started, although the ride has been volatile. The only way we break out of the range is some improvement in fundamentals."

One key variable for the stock market -- and financial stocks in particular -- in the intermediate term is Federal Reserve policy, said Mr. Clemons. On Wednesday, Fed Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said he was interested in seeing more data before deciding on whether a rate cut was needed in September. Mr. Clemons said the aggressive Federal Reserve rate-cut plans priced into futures markets for September and beyond does not line up with the central bank's commitment to being "data dependent," given the strength of data recently.

