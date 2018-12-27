Financials up on Hopes of Market Stability -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and lenders rose amid hopes that stability was returning to markets. Major U.S. indexes opened with a plunge after Wednesday's record gains, but selling moderated as the session wore on, a good sign for the bulls after weeks of almost unrelenting retreats. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by more than 250 points, paring losses of more than 600 points earlier in the session. The Dow rose roughly 1086 points Wednesday, the largest point gain on record. JPMorgan Chase agreed to pay $135 million to settle claims that it improperly handled thousands of transactions involving American depositary receipts, which track share prices overseas, the latest penalty in a wide-ranging probe of misconduct in the market.

