Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

Indicative prices Citigroup
DJ INDUSTRIAL (DJI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
After market
-0.07%
23123.2 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/27 10:20:01 pm
23138.82 PTS   +1.14%
11:00pU.S. Government Bonds Rise as Investors Avoid Risk
DJ
10:56pSecond dramatic day for global stocks ends on high note
RE
10:36pYen, Swiss franc rise as investors embrace safety
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Financials up on Hopes of Market Stability -- Financials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 10:26pm CET

Shares of banks and lenders rose amid hopes that stability was returning to markets. Major U.S. indexes opened with a plunge after Wednesday's record gains, but selling moderated as the session wore on, a good sign for the bulls after weeks of almost unrelenting retreats. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by more than 250 points, paring losses of more than 600 points earlier in the session. The Dow rose roughly 1086 points Wednesday, the largest point gain on record. JPMorgan Chase agreed to pay $135 million to settle claims that it improperly handled thousands of transactions involving American depositary receipts, which track share prices overseas, the latest penalty in a wide-ranging probe of misconduct in the market.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.14% 23138.82 Delayed Quote.-7.45%
NASDAQ 100 0.41% 6288.302 Delayed Quote.-2.09%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.38% 6579.4918 Delayed Quote.-5.06%
S&P 500 0.86% 2488.83 Delayed Quote.-7.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
11:00pU.S. Government Bonds Rise as Investors Avoid Risk
DJ
10:56pSecond dramatic day for global stocks ends on high note
RE
10:36pYen, Swiss franc rise as investors embrace safety
RE
10:36pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Stage Huge Turnaround To End Higher, With Dow Swingin..
DJ
10:34pWall Street roars back late to keep rally going
RE
10:26pFinancials up on Hopes of Market Stability -- Financials Roundup
DJ
10:08pGrain Futures Supported in Stock Volatility
DJ
10:05pU.S. Government Bonds Rise as Investors Avoid Risk
DJ
09:58pBOND REPORT : 2-year Treasury Note Yield Slides To Lowest In More Than Five Mont..
DJ
09:14pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices drop as U.S. stock markets retreat
RE
More news
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
11:00pKenneth Chenault to Retire From IBM, P&G Boards -- Update
DJ
10:19pPROCTER & GAMBLE CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10:19pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
05:23pAPPLE TO BEGIN ASSEMBLING TOP-END IP : report
AQ
04:55pThe Investment That Cost Apple $9 Billion in 2018
DJ
04:25pMCDONALD : MLSE digital boss looks to expand fan experience in arena and around ..
AQ
04:01pPFIZER : Invites Public to Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Discussion at Healthcare ..
BU
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 113.78 Delayed Quote.2.15%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 108 Real-time Quote.2.05%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 109.32 Delayed Quote.1.80%
DOWDUPONT 53.13 Real-time Quote.1.72%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 91.605 Real-time Quote.1.68%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 68.54 Real-time Quote.-0.15%
APPLE 156.39 Real-time Quote.-0.50%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 104.17 Real-time Quote.-1.74%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.