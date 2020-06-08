Log in
DJ INDUSTRIAL    DJI

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
After market
-0.01%
27569.81 PTS
06/08 05:06:18 pm
27572.44 PTS   +1.70%
05:26pTechnology Shares Rise; Nasdaq Closes at a Record High -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:11pIndustrials Climb as Investors Eye Economic Reopenings -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
Industrials Climb as Investors Eye Economic Reopenings -- Industrials Roundup

06/08/2020 | 05:11pm EDT

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as investors continued to assess the pace of the economic recovery.

Shares of airlines, cruise operators and other companies tied to the reopening of the economy led the market higher. Carnival and Norwegian both rose more than 15%.

Boeing shares were also up more than 12% and have skyrocketed 58% so far this month as the aircraft maker rides a wave of investor optimism on the reopening of the U.S. economy and a revival in air travel. Boeing's performance has helped fuel a rally in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, adding 584.71 points to the Dow's total gain of 1983.39 points so far this month, making it the biggest contributor of the index's 30 members in that period. But the company continues to face challenges. The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that NASA's inspector general is investigating an allegation that a high-ranking NASA official earlier this year improperly guided Boeing regarding an agency competition for lucrative lunar-lander contracts, according to people familiar with the details. The probe, according to these people, focuses on communications Boeing officials had with the head of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's human-exploration office, Doug Loverro, before he resigned in May.

Elsewhere in the sector, 3M filed a lawsuit against a merchant selling masks on Amazon.com for more than 18 times their list price, the manufacturer's latest attempt to help bring some order to the chaotic market for protective equipment. 

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
3M COMPANY -0.32% 166.87 Delayed Quote.-5.11%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 12.20% 230.5 Delayed Quote.-36.94%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.70% 27572.44 Delayed Quote.-5.00%
NASDAQ 100 0.79% 9901.520656 Delayed Quote.12.50%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.13% 9924.744771 Delayed Quote.9.38%
S&P 500 1.20% 3232.39 Delayed Quote.-1.14%
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 230.5 Delayed Quote.12.20%
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION 61.26 Delayed Quote.4.59%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 47.02 Delayed Quote.3.68%
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES 128 Delayed Quote.2.93%
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 74.16 Delayed Quote.2.90%
MERCK & CO., INC. 81.95 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.38%
VISA 198.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.43%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 117.605 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.61%
WALMART INC. 120.72 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.69%
INTEL CORPORATION 63.15 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.85%
