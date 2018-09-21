Industrials Higher on Hopes for U.S.-China Compromise -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies rose amid hopes that the U.S. and China would negotiate a compromise on trade.

Among the best-performing stocks on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which was set to register its strongest weekly performance since July, were multinationals with major business lines in China -- jet maker Boeing and diversified manufacturer 3M.

In its outlook for 2018, 3M said China would be a key market as it anticipated demand for air-quality products such as masks and other goods.

Smiths Group was among the biggest decliners in the British stock market, sliding 4.4% after the industrial conglomerate posted a retreat in sales, hurt by weakness in its medical unit, and warned that volatility in the foreign-exchange market boosted costs.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com