Industrials Higher on Hopes for U.S.-China Compromise -- Industrials Roundup

09/21/2018 | 11:41pm CEST

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies rose amid hopes that the U.S. and China would negotiate a compromise on trade.

Among the best-performing stocks on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which was set to register its strongest weekly performance since July, were multinationals with major business lines in China -- jet maker Boeing and diversified manufacturer 3M.

In its outlook for 2018, 3M said China would be a key market as it anticipated demand for air-quality products such as masks and other goods.

Smiths Group was among the biggest decliners in the British stock market, sliding 4.4% after the industrial conglomerate posted a retreat in sales, hurt by weakness in its medical unit, and warned that volatility in the foreign-exchange market boosted costs.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.32% 26743.5 Delayed Quote.7.84%
NASDAQ 100 -0.50% 7531.0719 Delayed Quote.18.33%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.51% 7986.9551 Delayed Quote.16.29%
S&P 500 -0.04% 2929.48 Real-time Quote.8.76%
