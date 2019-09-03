Key Gauge of U.S. Factory Activity Falls for First Time in 3 Years--5th Update

By Sarah Chaney and Andrew Restuccia

The U.S. manufacturing sector shrank for the first time in three years last month, providing the latest sign that a global manufacturing pullback is weighing on the American economy amid rising trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Tuesday's Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index, a widely watched gauge of factory activity, fell to 49.1 in August from 51.2 in the prior month. Readings above 50 indicate activity is expanding across the manufacturing sector, while those below 50 are a sign of contraction.

The latest reading marked the first contraction since August 2016, and was the lowest since January 2016

U.S. stocks and government bonds fell on the weak manufacturing report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost as much as 425 points before paring some of its declines to end down 285.26 points, or 1.1%. Investors also flocked to government bonds and gold as they fled riskier assets such as stocks.

The report -- coming after data pointing to contracting factory activity in the U.K., Germany, Japan and South Korea -- fueled fears that a manufacturing slowdown elsewhere in the world had reached the U.S.

Trade was "the most significant issue" for the U.S. purchasing and supply executives surveyed in the monthly report, said Timothy Fiore, chairman of the ISM's Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.

"Respondents continued to note supply chain adjustments as a result of moving manufacturing from China," he added.

The institute conducted the survey during a month in which President Trump and China announced new tariffs on billions of dollars of consumer goods, which went into effect on Sunday, escalating the trade war.

Mr. Trump said Tuesday he would redouble his pressure on China if he wins a second term, warning Beijing not to stall trade negotiations until after the 2020 U.S. election.

He has repeatedly accused China of stalling in the talks, arguing that Chinese officials are hoping that he will lose his reelection bid and betting they can get a better deal under a Democratic president.

"[T]hink what happens to China when I win," Mr. Trump wrote Tuesday morning on Twitter. "Deal would get MUCH TOUGHER!"

While government figures suggest the U.S. and the global economies continue to expand, Tuesday's ISM report added to growing evidence of a deepening slowdown.

Michelle Myhre, general manager at R.M. Machining Inc. in San Carlos, Calif., said sales are down about 15% from this time last year for the metal parts the company makes for aerospace and defense manufacturers.

"Business isn't as strong as it was last year. There is some uncertainty with the economy," she said. "We have some customers that are just a little bit more conservative to spend."

Meanwhile tariffs on imported goods have led to higher prices for some of the company's inputs, like screws, and the trade tensions have also dampened prices for the leftover scrap metal the company sells at the end of its production process, she said.

The slide in manufacturing is "a warning sign, but not necessarily an indicator that the economy has to go into recession," said Joel Naroff, chief economist at Naroff Economic Advisors, Inc.

"It's put a greater burden on the need for the consumer to keep spending and spending like crazy," Mr. Naroff said.

American consumers have been hitting the stores, recent reports show. On Friday, the Commerce Department said consumer spending climbed 0.6% in July from a month earlier.

But the prospects for continued strong spending are less clear. Consumer sentiment fell in August, posting its largest drop since 2012, the University of Michigan said Friday. Richard Curtin, the survey's chief economist, attributed the decline to Americans' concerns about tariffs.

Mr. Trump made the case on Sunday that the tariffs are necessary to make the U.S. less reliant on Chinese goods, adding, "we don't want to be servants to the Chinese!"

Separately, Vice President Mike Pence criticized Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co., a centerpiece of the trade dispute in recent months, for its close ties to the government in Beijing. Huawei on Tuesday accused the U.S. of "using every tool at its disposal" to disrupt its business, including launching cyberattacks on its networks and instructing law enforcement to "menace" its employees.

In his tweets Tuesday, the president maintained that the U.S. is doing "very well" in its trade negotiations with China, and signaled he has little interest in working with the European Union to target Beijing's trade practices.

"For all of the 'geniuses' out there, many who have been in other administrations and 'taken to the cleaners' by China, that want me to get together with the EU and others to go after China Trade practices remember, the EU & all treat us VERY unfairly on Trade also," he tweeted.

Beijing said on Monday it lodged a complaint with the World Trade Organization over the Trump administration's tariffs.

Also on Tuesday, a separate index of U.S. manufacturing activity produced by IHS Markit clocked in at the weakest level in almost a decade.

Factors outside of trade are also weighing on the manufacturing sector. The 2017 tax cut's stimulus effects have waned, the dollar has strengthened and the global economy is cooling.

The International Monetary Fund said in July a sharp deceleration of trade was slowing the global economy more than it expected in the spring. It forecast global growth, adjusted for inflation, would fall to 3.2% this year, from 3.6% last year and 3.8% in 2017.

Austen Hufford contributed to this article.

