Negotiators Nearing Accord on U.S. Stimulus Package to Combat Coronavirus

By Andrew Duehren

WASHINGTON -- Top lawmakers and the Trump administration closed in on completing a colossal stimulus package, worth at least $1.6 trillion, designed to shield the U.S. economy from the most drastic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

Stocks rallied on the news that a deal was near, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up more than 7% in morning trading.

Negotiators reconvened Tuesday morning, with some lawmakers predicting that the two sides were hours away from securing a final agreement. The Senate could move to quickly vote on the package later in the day, if an agreement is reached.

"I believe we're on the 5-yard line," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) on the Senate floor. "I hope today is the day this body will get it done."

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who has led the negotiations for Republicans, said on Tuesday morning that he expected a deal.He and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) completed a round of late-night talks Monday predicting they could soon finalize an agreement, which Mr. Schumer said could run to $2 trillion.

"We're looking forward to closing a bipartisan deal today. The president wants us to get this done today. We're down to a small number of issues, and we look forward to a successful outcome," Mr. Mnuchin said Tuesday morning.

Mr. Mnuchin said he has been in regular contact with President Trump, who attacked Democrats several times on Twitter during the negotiations Monday night, at one point asking whether the Democrats "want the virus to win."

The president on Tuesday morning said Congress "must approve the deal, without all of the nonsense, today."

"The longer it takes, the harder it will be to start up our economy," he wrote on Twitter. "Our workers will be hurt!"

Disagreements could still slow the progress of talks on Tuesday morning. Republicans and Democrats remained at odds on agricultural assistance on Monday, according to people familiar with the matter.

Though House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) introduced her own legislation on Monday, adding a possibly complicating factor to the talks, she had indicated she would review the eventual Senate agreement. Mr. Schumer said he was in touch with Mrs. Pelosi.

Mrs. Pelosi said Tuesday that she was satisfied with the changes Senate Democrats had secured to the bill and predicted that the two sides could reach an agreement in hours.

"I think there is a real optimism that we could get something done in the next few hours," Mrs. Pelosi said on CNBC, adding: "We think the bill has moved sufficiently to the side of workers." She said that the House could approve the bill quickly by unanimous consent, though one lawmaker could object and slow down the process.

The two sides were approaching an agreement on one of the primary remaining sticking points: oversight on $500 billion that Republicans had proposed to allocate to aid distressed businesses. Democrats had sought controls on those funds, which include loans made directly by the Treasury Department and a backstop for losses in Federal Reserve lending facilities.

While details were still subject to negotiation, Mr. Mnuchin and Mr. Schumer had agreed on additional oversight of the funds, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. A senior administration official said the agreement would create an inspector general and an oversight board for the funds.

Together with a desire to leave the Capitol, the fast spread of the virus across the country and the shuttering of much of the U.S. economy has added urgency for lawmakers to reach a deal on the third piece of legislation responding to the outbreak. Senators worked through the weekend negotiating in marathon sessions even as a growing number of lawmakers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The industry assistance is just one segment of the broad package, which Republicans had initially hoped to approve Monday before Democrats twice blocked procedural steps. The GOP bill, which reflected negotiations with Democrats, included $350 billion in guaranteed small-business loans, as well as expanded unemployment benefits that could cost more than $200 billion. Democrats had pushed for the legislation to include unemployment benefits as the economy faces what could be a dramatic slowdown in the coming months.

The Republican bill also called for sending cash directly to many Americans, providing one-time payments of $1,200 for taxpayers, with $500 available for children, for Americans below a certain income level.

Beyond expanding unemployment insurance and placing more oversight on industry loans, Democrats had also sought to add additional funding for health care providers to the bill. A lawmaker and an aide said that negotiators were circling around a deal to increase money to hospitals to at least $100 billion, up from $75 billion.

Natalie Andrews contributed to this article.

Write to Andrew Duehren at andrew.duehren@wsj.com