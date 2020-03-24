Negotiators Nearing Accord on U.S. Stimulus Package to Combat Coronavirus -- 4th Update

By Andrew Duehren and Joshua Jamerson

WASHINGTON -- Top lawmakers and the Trump administration worked to clear the remaining hurdles for a deal on an estimated $2 trillion stimulus package, a massive bill designed to shield the U.S. economy from the most drastic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

Stocks rallied on the news that a deal was near, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up more than 11% Tuesday afternoon.

Negotiators reconvened Tuesday morning, with some lawmakers predicting that the two sides were hours away from securing a final agreement. Lawmakers, administration officials, and aides said issues surrounding $500 billion in industry assistance loans and expanded unemployment insurance had largely been resolved, leaving a narrow set of unresolved items left to agree to.

But Republican senators left an afternoon meeting with administration officials saying the process had been bogged down as both sides put agreed-upon concepts into writing.

Eric Ueland, the White House legislative affairs director, said that government aid to the airline industry was among the final issues.

"Some people have discussed loans, others have discussed grants. We continue to kind of work through that," Mr. Ueland said of aid for airlines.

The Senate could move to quickly vote on the package later in the day, if an agreement is reached.

"I believe we're on the 5-yard line," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) said on the Senate floor. "I hope today is the day this body will get it done."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said he didn't see any remaining issues that can't be resolved. "Last night I thought we were on the 5-yard line. Right now we're on the 2," he said.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who has led the negotiations for Republicans, said Tuesday morning that he expected a deal. He and Mr. Schumer completed a round of late-night talks Monday predicting they could soon finalize an agreement, which Mr. Schumer said could run to $2 trillion.

"We're looking forward to closing a bipartisan deal today. The president wants us to get this done today. We're down to a small number of issues, and we look forward to a successful outcome," Mr. Mnuchin said Tuesday morning.

Mr. Mnuchin said he has been in regular contact with President Trump, who attacked Democrats several times on Twitter during the negotiations Monday night, at one point asking whether the Democrats "want the virus to win."

The president on Tuesday morning said Congress "must approve the deal, without all of the nonsense, today."

Disagreements still slowed the progress of talks. In addition to differences in airline industry aid, Republicans and Democrats remained at odds on agricultural and food assistance, according to people familiar with the matter. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) said on Tuesday that she was concerned about the deal lacking an increase for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

"One thing that I was concerned about last was that we had a 15% increase in SNAP, the food security and nutrition initiatives. As of last night, they said that was out, I hope that's not the case because that's so needed," she said.

The two parties were also battling over funding for Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement as Democrats resisted Republican attempts to provide more money to the agencies.

Though Mrs. Pelosi introduced her own legislation on Monday, adding a possibly complicating factor to the talks, she had indicated she would review the eventual Senate agreement. Mr. Schumer said he was in touch with Mrs. Pelosi.

Mrs. Pelosi said Tuesday that she was satisfied with the changes Senate Democrats had secured to the bill and predicted that the two sides could reach an agreement in hours.

"I think there is a real optimism that we could get something done in the next few hours," Mrs. Pelosi said on CNBC, adding: "We think the bill has moved sufficiently to the side of workers."

She said that the House could approve the bill quickly by unanimous consent, though one lawmaker could object and slow down the process. Several House Republicans indicated Tuesday that they may not agree to pass the bill unanimously, presenting a possible challenge to approving the eventual deal in the House.

The two sides were approaching an agreement on one of the primary remaining sticking points: oversight on $500 billion that Republicans had proposed to allocate to aid distressed businesses. Democrats had sought controls on those funds, which include loans made directly by the Treasury Department and a backstop for losses in Federal Reserve lending facilities.

While details were still subject to negotiation, Mr. Mnuchin and Mr. Schumer had agreed on additional oversight of the funds, according to several people involved in the talks. A senior administration official and Mrs. Pelosi said the agreement would create an inspector general and an oversight board for the funds.

Together with a desire to leave the Capitol, the fast spread of the virus across the country and the shuttering of much of the U.S. economy has added urgency for lawmakers to reach a deal on the third piece of legislation responding to the outbreak. Senators worked through the weekend negotiating in marathon sessions even as a growing number of lawmakers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The industry assistance is just one segment of the broad package, which Republicans initially had hoped to approve Monday before Democrats twice blocked procedural steps. The GOP bill, which reflected negotiations with Democrats, included $350 billion in guaranteed small-business loans, as well as expanded unemployment benefits that could cost more than $200 billion.

Democrats had pushed for the legislation to include expanded unemployment benefits as the economy faces what could be a sharp slowdown in the coming months. Mr. Schumer said on the Senate floor Tuesday that, under the deal, the federal government would pay the full salary of workers laid off because of the pandemic for four months.

A Democratic aide familiar with the negotiations said that Democrats had secured a $600-a-week increase on top of current levels of unemployment benefits for four months. The aide also said those benefits would be extended to contract workers, freelancers and other nontraditional workers.

The Republican bill also called for sending cash directly to many Americans, providing one-time payments of $1,200 for taxpayers, with $500 available for children, for Americans below a certain income level.

Beyond expanding unemployment insurance and placing more oversight on industry loans, Democrats had also sought to add additional funding for health-care providers to the bill. People familiar with the talks said that Democrats had secured $130 billion in funding for hospitals and $150 billion in aid to states and local governments in the talks.

Natalie Andrews contributed to this article.

Write to Andrew Duehren at andrew.duehren@wsj.com and Joshua Jamerson at joshua.jamerson@wsj.com