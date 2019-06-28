Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

Indicative prices Citigroup

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
After market
-0.05%
26587.89 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 06/28 05:04:10 pm
26599.96 PTS   +0.28%
05:18pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street wraps up its best June in decades as G20 convenes
RE
05:16pMicrosoft Is the Surprise Winning Tech Stock This Quarter
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
Elizabeth Holmes to Face Trial Next Year on Fraud Charges

The Theranos founder and her former deputy will face trial in federal court in August 2020 for charges that they lied to doctors and patients about blood-test results and deceived investors about the disgraced startup's finances. 

 
Saba Can Nominate Slate to BlackRock Fund Boards, Delaware Court Says

Saba Capital Management LP, a $1.7 billion hedge fund, will be allowed to nominate outsiders to the boards of two BlackRock Inc. closed-end funds, a Delaware court has found. 

 
Bigger is Better For This Tech Stock

Microsoft, the largest U.S. company by market capitalization, is also one of the best performers in Dow Jones Industrial Average this quarter. 

 
Third Point Opposes United Technologies-Raytheon Merger

Hedge fund Third Point panned United Technologies's plan to merge with Raytheon and is calling for the industrial conglomerate to rethink the transaction. 

 
The RealReal Could Be a Victim of Its Own Success

Shares in the secondhand luxury e-commerce site jumped 44% in their trading debut. Longer term, brands are likely to copy the idea. 

 
Apple Shifts Mac Pro Production to China

Apple is making its new Mac Pro computer in China, shifting abroad production of what had been its only major device assembled in the U.S., even as trade tensions escalate between the U.S. and China. 

 
Deutsche Bank Considers Up to 20,000 Job Cuts

Deutsche Bank is weighing whether to cut 15,000 to 20,000 jobs, or more than one in six full-time positions globally, the latest sign of the once-mighty bank's retreat from global prominence. 

 
Big Banks' Trading Desks Suffer Despite Market Rally

Three big U.S. banks say their trading revenue was on track to fall roughly 5% in the second quarter from a year earlier despite a rebound in stocks in 2019. 

 
Cloud Peak Paid $6 Million in Executive Bonuses Before Bankruptcy

Cloud Peak Energy paid its nine top executives and two managers of its coal mines nearly $6 million in bonuses in the year leading up to the company's bankruptcy filing, according to court documents. 

 
Rice Brothers Get Boost From Proxy Adviser in EQT Fight

Natural-gas producer EQT was dealt a blow in its attempt to fend off a pair of brothers seeking control of its board, as an influential proxy adviser urged shareholders to support all of the dissidents' nominees in a coming vote.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.28% 26599.96 Delayed Quote.13.71%
NASDAQ 100 0.18% 7671.074871 Delayed Quote.20.97%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.48% 8006.243941 Delayed Quote.20.08%
S&P 500 0.58% 2941.76 Delayed Quote.16.23%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:18pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street wraps up its best June in decades as G2..
RE
05:16pMicrosoft Is the Surprise Winning Tech Stock This Quarter
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:11pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Higher With S&P 500 Up 17% For Year To Date Ahe..
DJ
05:06pUtilities Up as Treasury Yields Remain Under Pressure -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
04:38pGlobal stocks advance to end first half as G20 in focus
RE
04:37pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Posts Best First Half in 22 Years
DJ
04:32pMaterials Up on G-20 Optimism -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:24pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks End a Volatile Quarter Higher
DJ
More news
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:24pU.S. banks play cat-and-mouse game with Fed on capital returns
RE
05:16pMicrosoft Is the Surprise Winning Tech Stock This Quarter
DJ
04:06pPFIZER : Announces Results from Phase 3 Trial of Revatio® (Sildenafil Citrate) i..
BU
04:00pPFIZER : Combination Treatment With Revatio Fails in Late-Stage Trial
DJ
03:26pCORRECTION : Apple-Jony Ive Leaving story
AQ
03:23pCOCA COLA CO : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03:02pMORE THAN A GAME OF FETCH : Boeing employees train service dogs for veterans
PU
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 111.8 Delayed Quote.2.72%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 204.6 Delayed Quote.2.65%
VISA 173.55 Delayed Quote.1.35%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 124.44 Delayed Quote.1.08%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 76.63 Delayed Quote.1.07%
APPLE 197.96 Delayed Quote.-0.89%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 244.01 Delayed Quote.-0.95%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 139.28 Delayed Quote.-1.00%
CISCO SYSTEMS 54.62 Delayed Quote.-1.99%
DOW INC 49.31 Delayed Quote.-3.14%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About