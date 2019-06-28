Elizabeth Holmes to Face Trial Next Year on Fraud Charges

The Theranos founder and her former deputy will face trial in federal court in August 2020 for charges that they lied to doctors and patients about blood-test results and deceived investors about the disgraced startup's finances.

Saba Can Nominate Slate to BlackRock Fund Boards, Delaware Court Says

Saba Capital Management LP, a $1.7 billion hedge fund, will be allowed to nominate outsiders to the boards of two BlackRock Inc. closed-end funds, a Delaware court has found.

Bigger is Better For This Tech Stock

Microsoft, the largest U.S. company by market capitalization, is also one of the best performers in Dow Jones Industrial Average this quarter.

Third Point Opposes United Technologies-Raytheon Merger

Hedge fund Third Point panned United Technologies's plan to merge with Raytheon and is calling for the industrial conglomerate to rethink the transaction.

The RealReal Could Be a Victim of Its Own Success

Shares in the secondhand luxury e-commerce site jumped 44% in their trading debut. Longer term, brands are likely to copy the idea.

Apple Shifts Mac Pro Production to China

Apple is making its new Mac Pro computer in China, shifting abroad production of what had been its only major device assembled in the U.S., even as trade tensions escalate between the U.S. and China.

Deutsche Bank Considers Up to 20,000 Job Cuts

Deutsche Bank is weighing whether to cut 15,000 to 20,000 jobs, or more than one in six full-time positions globally, the latest sign of the once-mighty bank's retreat from global prominence.

Big Banks' Trading Desks Suffer Despite Market Rally

Three big U.S. banks say their trading revenue was on track to fall roughly 5% in the second quarter from a year earlier despite a rebound in stocks in 2019.

Cloud Peak Paid $6 Million in Executive Bonuses Before Bankruptcy

Cloud Peak Energy paid its nine top executives and two managers of its coal mines nearly $6 million in bonuses in the year leading up to the company's bankruptcy filing, according to court documents.

Rice Brothers Get Boost From Proxy Adviser in EQT Fight

Natural-gas producer EQT was dealt a blow in its attempt to fend off a pair of brothers seeking control of its board, as an influential proxy adviser urged shareholders to support all of the dissidents' nominees in a coming vote.