DJ INDUSTRIAL    DJI

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 06/28 05:04:10 pm
26599.96 PTS   +0.28%
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:52pAsia stocks cheer trade truce, bonds retreat
RE
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

06/30/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Drink Makers Seek More Recycled Plastic

Beverage companies aiming to use more recycled plastic in their packaging are facing a shortage of discarded containers from recycling programs. 

 
Oil-Field Services Company Weatherford to File for Bankruptcy

Weatherford International, a Swiss-based oil-field services company, said it would file for bankruptcy protection after bondholders approved a restructuring agreement that will reduce its total debt by about 70%. 

 
Trump Leaves Huawei's South Korean Suppliers Hanging

In a speech to South Korea's largest conglomerates after he eased the toughest U.S. measures against Huawei, President Trump provided no direction on how they should proceed with the Chinese tech giant. 

 
Scooter Braun Makes $300 Million Deal for Big Machine Records

Pop-music talent manager Scooter Braun agreed to buy Big Machine Label Group for more than $300 million, a deal the largely country-music record label sees helping it plug into pop music's streaming landscape. 

 
At Purdue Pharma, Business Slumps as Opioid Lawsuits Mount

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma is struggling with slumping sales, a shrinking workforce and restructuring problems as it battles lawsuits related to the opioid crisis. 

 
Federal Prosecutors Subpoena Records Related to Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Federal prosecutors have subpoenaed records related to Boeing's 787 Dreamliner, a person familiar with the matter said. 

 
Elizabeth Holmes to Face Trial Next Year on Fraud Charges

The Theranos founder and her former deputy will face trial in federal court in August 2020 for charges that they lied to doctors and patients about blood-test results and deceived investors about the disgraced startup's finances. 

 
Saba Can Nominate Slate to BlackRock Fund Boards, Delaware Court Says

Saba Capital Management LP, a $1.7 billion hedge fund, will be allowed to nominate outsiders to the boards of two BlackRock Inc. closed-end funds, a Delaware court has found. 

 
Bigger is Better For This Tech Stock

Microsoft, the largest U.S. company by market capitalization, is also one of the best performers in Dow Jones Industrial Average this quarter. 

 
Third Point Opposes United Technologies-Raytheon Merger

Hedge fund Third Point panned United Technologies's plan to merge with Raytheon and is calling for the industrial conglomerate to rethink the transaction.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.28% 26599.96 Delayed Quote.14.03%
NASDAQ 100 0.18% 7671.074871 Delayed Quote.21.19%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.48% 8006.243941 Delayed Quote.20.66%
S&P 500 0.58% 2941.76 Delayed Quote.17.35%
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
07:41pFearing stock market rout, investors seek shelter in dependable dividends
RE
06:51pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stock futures jump after U.S. and China agree ..
RE
05:44pReal estate stocks have room to gain, residential in favor
RE
05:15pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Bargain Hunters For Stocks, Gold And Bonds Face One Simple F..
DJ
04:46pHalfway through 2019, tech leads on Wall Street
RE
04:26pTrade Truce a Relief to Markets -- For Now--Second Update
DJ
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
09:25pAPPLE : Jony Ive is Departing Apple, But He Started -2-
DJ
09:25pAPPLE : Jony Ive is Departing Apple, But He Started Leaving Years Ago
DJ
06:33pNIKE : Paris Saint-Germain Brings Back Historic Stripe
PU
05:13pNIKE : 4 Things to Know about Caster Semenya's Nike BETRUE Track Spike
PU
12:19pDrink Makers Seek More Recycled Plastic
DJ
05:45aWALMART : Turns to VR to Pick Middle Managers
DJ
06/29SUBSCRIBERS : Disregard Coca-Cola Earnings Headlines
DJ
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 111.8 Delayed Quote.2.72%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 204.6 Delayed Quote.2.65%
VISA 173.55 Delayed Quote.1.35%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 124.44 Delayed Quote.1.08%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 76.63 Delayed Quote.1.07%
APPLE 197.96 Delayed Quote.-0.89%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 244.01 Delayed Quote.-0.95%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 139.28 Delayed Quote.-1.00%
CISCO SYSTEMS 54.62 Delayed Quote.-1.99%
DOW INC 49.31 Delayed Quote.-3.14%
