Drink Makers Seek More Recycled Plastic

Beverage companies aiming to use more recycled plastic in their packaging are facing a shortage of discarded containers from recycling programs.

Oil-Field Services Company Weatherford to File for Bankruptcy

Weatherford International, a Swiss-based oil-field services company, said it would file for bankruptcy protection after bondholders approved a restructuring agreement that will reduce its total debt by about 70%.

Trump Leaves Huawei's South Korean Suppliers Hanging

In a speech to South Korea's largest conglomerates after he eased the toughest U.S. measures against Huawei, President Trump provided no direction on how they should proceed with the Chinese tech giant.

Scooter Braun Makes $300 Million Deal for Big Machine Records

Pop-music talent manager Scooter Braun agreed to buy Big Machine Label Group for more than $300 million, a deal the largely country-music record label sees helping it plug into pop music's streaming landscape.

At Purdue Pharma, Business Slumps as Opioid Lawsuits Mount

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma is struggling with slumping sales, a shrinking workforce and restructuring problems as it battles lawsuits related to the opioid crisis.

Federal Prosecutors Subpoena Records Related to Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Federal prosecutors have subpoenaed records related to Boeing's 787 Dreamliner, a person familiar with the matter said.

Elizabeth Holmes to Face Trial Next Year on Fraud Charges

The Theranos founder and her former deputy will face trial in federal court in August 2020 for charges that they lied to doctors and patients about blood-test results and deceived investors about the disgraced startup's finances.

Saba Can Nominate Slate to BlackRock Fund Boards, Delaware Court Says

Saba Capital Management LP, a $1.7 billion hedge fund, will be allowed to nominate outsiders to the boards of two BlackRock Inc. closed-end funds, a Delaware court has found.

Bigger is Better For This Tech Stock

Microsoft, the largest U.S. company by market capitalization, is also one of the best performers in Dow Jones Industrial Average this quarter.

Third Point Opposes United Technologies-Raytheon Merger

Hedge fund Third Point panned United Technologies's plan to merge with Raytheon and is calling for the industrial conglomerate to rethink the transaction.