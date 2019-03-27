Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 03/26 05:23:50 pm
25657.73 PTS   +0.55%
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
03/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03/26Asian shares lose steam on U.S. recession fears; kiwi dives on RBNZ signal
RE
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

03/27/2019 | 12:16am EDT

03/27/2019 | 12:16am EDT
Dow Inc. to Replace DowDuPont in DJIA

Dow Inc. will take DowDuPont's place in the Dow Jones Industrial Average before the start of trading April 2. 

 
SEC Addresses Cybersecurity Concerns About Stock-Investor Data

A data repository for all U.S. stock-market activity won't store some personal information from individual investors, a concession to brokers and traders who worried their data would be a prime target for hackers. 

 
RBNZ Adopts Dovish Outlook Fearing Global Downturn

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand kept interest rates on hold at a policy meeting on Wednesday, but warned the next move in interest rates was more likely to be down given an increasingly uncertain global economy. 

 
Wells Fargo Names Interim Wealth Management Head

In its latest reshuffling, Wells Fargo has named Tim Traudt interim head of wealth management starting next month, Barron's reports. 

 
Feeling the Need for a Speedy Close

As lenders race to offer the fastest closing time for home loans, borrowers end up the real winners 

 
European Banks Face a Triple Whammy

Plunging bond yields have made life difficult for bank investors everywhere. For Europe's beleaguered lenders, it is heaping pain on an already tough situation. 

 
Mastercard Invests $300 Million in Dubai Payments Firm

Mastercard said it would invest $300 million in a Dubai digital-payments firm, giving the Middle East company a boost as it prepares for a London Stock Exchange debut. 

 
Mainstream Companies Back Marijuana Banking

Mainstream businesses such as fertilizer and beverage companies have joined financial firms in pressing Congress to make it easier for marijuana companies to use banks. 

 
Home-Builder Stocks Stage a Comeback

Shares of home-building companies are on pace for their best quarter in seven years as a drop in mortgage rates has given home buyers a reprieve. 

 
Citigroup Enters Banking's Hottest Business With New Payments Unit

Citigroup is starting a consumer-payments business, joining its biggest rivals and a host of financial-technology startups jockeying for position in the hottest corner of banking.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.55% 25657.73 Delayed Quote.9.99%
NASDAQ 100 0.47% 7351.150184 Delayed Quote.15.59%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.71% 7691.52243 Delayed Quote.15.11%
S&P 500 0.72% 2818.46 Delayed Quote.12.43%
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
03/26Oil Rises as Investors Refocus on Reduced Supply
DJ
03/26World stocks rebound, U.S. yields above 15-month lows
RE
03/26WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks End Higher
DJ
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
03/26HUAWEI UNVEILS P30 SMARTPHONE SERIES : Top-tier specs at affordable prices
AQ
03/26APPLE : pivots to services with video, news offerings
AQ
03/26BOEING : Southwest 737 MAX makes emergency landing, says computer system not to ..
RE
03/26INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Delta3 International partners IBM for maiden A..
AQ
03/26APPLE : announces video streaming service in bid against Netflix, Hulu
AQ
03/26BOEING : Airbus grabs giant deal amid Boeing woes
AQ
03/26APPLE : Violated Qualcomm Patent, U.S. Trade Judge Rules --2nd Update
DJ
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 110.14 Delayed Quote.2.18%
3M COMPANY 207.24 Delayed Quote.1.98%
VISA 155.3 Delayed Quote.1.48%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 138.57 Delayed Quote.1.43%
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) 46.64 Delayed Quote.1.33%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 370.38 Delayed Quote.-0.02%
DOWDUPONT INC. 53.18 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
HOME DEPOT (THE) 189.34 Delayed Quote.-0.18%
APPLE 186.77 Delayed Quote.-1.04%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 243.39 Delayed Quote.-1.41%
