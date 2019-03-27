News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Dow Inc. to Replace DowDuPont in DJIA

Dow Inc. will take DowDuPont's place in the Dow Jones Industrial Average before the start of trading April 2.

SEC Addresses Cybersecurity Concerns About Stock-Investor Data

A data repository for all U.S. stock-market activity won't store some personal information from individual investors, a concession to brokers and traders who worried their data would be a prime target for hackers.

RBNZ Adopts Dovish Outlook Fearing Global Downturn

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand kept interest rates on hold at a policy meeting on Wednesday, but warned the next move in interest rates was more likely to be down given an increasingly uncertain global economy.

Wells Fargo Names Interim Wealth Management Head

In its latest reshuffling, Wells Fargo has named Tim Traudt interim head of wealth management starting next month, Barron's reports.

Feeling the Need for a Speedy Close

As lenders race to offer the fastest closing time for home loans, borrowers end up the real winners

European Banks Face a Triple Whammy

Plunging bond yields have made life difficult for bank investors everywhere. For Europe's beleaguered lenders, it is heaping pain on an already tough situation.

Mastercard Invests $300 Million in Dubai Payments Firm

Mastercard said it would invest $300 million in a Dubai digital-payments firm, giving the Middle East company a boost as it prepares for a London Stock Exchange debut.

Mainstream Companies Back Marijuana Banking

Mainstream businesses such as fertilizer and beverage companies have joined financial firms in pressing Congress to make it easier for marijuana companies to use banks.

Home-Builder Stocks Stage a Comeback

Shares of home-building companies are on pace for their best quarter in seven years as a drop in mortgage rates has given home buyers a reprieve.

Citigroup Enters Banking's Hottest Business With New Payments Unit

Citigroup is starting a consumer-payments business, joining its biggest rivals and a host of financial-technology startups jockeying for position in the hottest corner of banking.