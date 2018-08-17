Log in
DJ INDUSTRIAL (DJI)
25558.73 PTS   +1.58%
08/17/2018
U.S. Signals It Could Sanction China Over Iran Oil Imports

The new U.S. special representative for Iran said Thursday the Trump administration is prepared to impose sanctions on all countries that buy oil from Iran after a deadline in November, including China, the top importer of Iranian crude. 

 
U.S. Issues New Warning to Turkey Over Imprisoned Pastor

The Trump administration warned Thursday that it is prepared to impose more penalties on Turkey if it doesn't release an American pastor facing 35 years in prison on disputed espionage charges. 

 
Trump Says He Is in 'No Rush' to Renegotiate Nafta

President Trump said that negotiations have stalled over his attempt to rewrite the North American Free Trade Agreement and that he is no longer in a hurry to overhaul the pact. 

 
As Lira Rebounds, Investors Find Other Ways to Bet Against Turkey

Turkey's attempts to stabilize its embattled financial markets have borne some fruit this week, sparking a relief rally in the lira, but investors are still looking for ways to hedge against any new shocks. 

 
Bank of Mexico Cautious About Trade, Public Finances

Concerns about the impact of U.S. protectionism on global trade and expected budget discipline under Mexico's incoming administration kept the Bank of Mexico on guard as it left interest rates unchanged earlier this month, according to minutes of the meeting. 

 
U.S., China to Resume Trade Talks as Tariffs Bite

Washington and Beijing reached a modest breakthrough in their standoff over trade, saying they would hold lower-level talks later this month on the spiraling dispute. 

 
Youth Unemployment Hits 52-Year Low

The unemployment rate among young Americans fell to its lowest level in more than 50 years this summer, though the share of young people looking for work remained well below its peak in 1989. 

 
U.S. Housing Starts Bounced Back in July

U.S. home construction rebounded last month after a big drop in June, but was weaker than Wall Street had expected, with many analysts taking a bleak view of the housing market. 

 
Stocks Surge on Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks soared, bringing the Dow Jones Industrial Average its biggest one-day gain in four months, as upbeat earnings reports and stabilizing commodities prices helped calm investors' fears about the global economy. 

 
Oil Gains but Demand Concerns Persist

Oil prices rose Thursday, recouping some of their losses after concerns about a global economic slowdown sparked a rout earlier this week.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.58% 25558.73 Delayed Quote.3.40%
NASDAQ 100 0.27% 7374.2948 Delayed Quote.14.98%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.42% 7806.5241 Delayed Quote.12.61%
S&P 500 0.79% 2840.69 Real-time Quote.5.41%
08/16WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall St. rallies on solid earnings, U.S.-China trad..
RE
08/16WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Surge on Upbeat Earnings -- Update
DJ
08/16WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Surge on Upbeat Earnings
DJ
08/16BOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Tick Higher After Plans For China And U.S. To Rene..
DJ
08/16WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Surge on Upbeat Earnings
DJ
08/16WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Surge on Upbeat Earnings
DJ
08/16WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rally on Optimism About China-U.S. Trad..
DJ
08/16Walmart Sees Largest Intraday Percent Increase Since October 2008 -- Data Tal..
DJ
08/16WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rally From Losses
DJ
08/16Should we worry about US exposure to emerging markets?
05:14aCISCO : Irrefutable proof of Saudi piracy, says beIN Sports
AQ
04:32aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Special ties with Pentagon may win Amazon a co..
AQ
04:21aCISCO : quarterly profit jumps 57%
AQ
04:13aAPPLE : Hack-happy Aussie teen cracks Apple’s vault, steals 90GB of confid..
AQ
03:31aPFIZER : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
03:27aAs Nvidia expands in artificial intelligence, Intel defends turf
RE
03:01aGENERAL ELECTRIC : Australia’s biggest 3D printing education program
PU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
WAL-MART STORES 98.64 Delayed Quote.9.33%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 345.98 Delayed Quote.4.29%
CATERPILLAR 136.26 Delayed Quote.3.21%
CISCO SYSTEMS 45.16 Delayed Quote.2.96%
MERCK AND COMPANY 68.85 Delayed Quote.2.20%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 107.64 Delayed Quote.-0.02%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 112.48 Delayed Quote.-0.33%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 12.23 Real-time Quote.-0.57%
INTEL CORPORATION 47.17 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
