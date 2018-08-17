Uncle Sam Wants You: Treasury Depends More on Domestic Bond Buyers

The U.S. government has been issuing more debt, but it's not getting more foreign buyers in the door. As a result, U.S. investors have so far financed all of this year's increase in the federal government's borrowing.

Stocks Tick Lower as Turkish Lira Drops Again

The Dow Jones Industrial Average wobbled between small gains and losses, as the blue-chip index mostly held steady a day after its biggest jump in four months.

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Soured in August

U.S. consumer sentiment slid in August to its lowest level in nearly a year, as consumers registered concern about rising prices.

U.S. Leading Economic Indicators Rose in July

The Conference Board Leading Economic Index rose in July, with unemployment claims, the financial components and the ISM new orders index making the largest positive contributions.

Trump Asks SEC to Study Six-Month Earnings Reporting

President Trump said he asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to consider scaling back how often public companies report results to investors, citing business leaders who say it could promote growth.

Canada Inflation Nears Seven-Year High in July

Canada's inflation outpaced expectations to reach a near seven-year high in July, led by higher prices for gasoline and air transportation. At the same time, core inflation remained roughly stable.

PNC Faces Probe Over Low-Income Tax Credits

Federal prosecutors are looking into how PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased tax credits meant to fund housing for low-income people, the bank said.

Trade Fears Throw Future of U.S. Natural Gas Into Question

As trade disputes continue, the promising U.S.-China energy relationship is compromised.

Turkey Announces Measures to Support Business

The Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry announced a fresh set of measures to support businesses after the recent volatility in the country's currency.

Dragons and Eagles Will Maul Emerging Markets

Some analysts are starting to call the bottom for EMs. With China's growth engine hiccupping and the U.S. hitting top speed, that looks premature.