DJ INDUSTRIAL (DJI)

Indicative prices Citigroup
DJ INDUSTRIAL (DJI)
My previous session
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/17/2018 | 07:16pm CEST
Uncle Sam Wants You: Treasury Depends More on Domestic Bond Buyers

The U.S. government has been issuing more debt, but it's not getting more foreign buyers in the door. As a result, U.S. investors have so far financed all of this year's increase in the federal government's borrowing. 

 
Stocks Tick Lower as Turkish Lira Drops Again

The Dow Jones Industrial Average wobbled between small gains and losses, as the blue-chip index mostly held steady a day after its biggest jump in four months. 

 
U.S. Consumer Sentiment Soured in August

U.S. consumer sentiment slid in August to its lowest level in nearly a year, as consumers registered concern about rising prices. 

 
U.S. Leading Economic Indicators Rose in July

The Conference Board Leading Economic Index rose in July, with unemployment claims, the financial components and the ISM new orders index making the largest positive contributions. 

 
Trump Asks SEC to Study Six-Month Earnings Reporting

President Trump said he asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to consider scaling back how often public companies report results to investors, citing business leaders who say it could promote growth. 

 
Canada Inflation Nears Seven-Year High in July

Canada's inflation outpaced expectations to reach a near seven-year high in July, led by higher prices for gasoline and air transportation. At the same time, core inflation remained roughly stable. 

 
PNC Faces Probe Over Low-Income Tax Credits

Federal prosecutors are looking into how PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased tax credits meant to fund housing for low-income people, the bank said. 

 
Trade Fears Throw Future of U.S. Natural Gas Into Question

As trade disputes continue, the promising U.S.-China energy relationship is compromised. 

 
Turkey Announces Measures to Support Business

The Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry announced a fresh set of measures to support businesses after the recent volatility in the country's currency. 

 
Dragons and Eagles Will Maul Emerging Markets

Some analysts are starting to call the bottom for EMs. With China's growth engine hiccupping and the U.S. hitting top speed, that looks premature.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.20% 25608.15 Delayed Quote.3.40%
NASDAQ 100 -0.34% 7349.3624 Delayed Quote.15.29%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.24% 7787.7449 Delayed Quote.13.08%
S&P 500 0.79% 2840.69 Real-time Quote.5.41%
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
08:08pBlue Chips Edge Higher as Fears Over Turkish Lira Crisis Ease
DJ
07:31pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Nasdaq hit as chip stocks fall; defensive sectors p..
RE
07:17pMARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500, Dow Extend Gains But Tech Shares Hobble Nasdaq
DJ
06:31pU.S. Government Bonds Rise on Geopolitical Concerns
DJ
04:19pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Tick Lower as Turkish Lira Drops Again
DJ
03:12pGlobal Stocks Come Under Pressure as Turkish Lira Drops Again
DJ
02:15pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
01:08pChinese internet stock sell-off may shake faith in FANGs
RE
01:04pGlobal Markets Come Under Pressure as Turkish Lira Drops Again
DJ
11:41aGlobal Markets Steady After a Volatile Week
DJ
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
07:56pCISCO : Threat Roundup for August 10-17
PU
07:51pGENERAL ELECTRIC : The 5 Coolest Things On Earth This Week
PU
06:46pTHINKING SMALLER : Microgrids And Big Data Can Bring Electricity To Rural Nigeri..
PU
06:31pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : The “5G speeds into Indianapolis” edition
PU
05:58pBrazil's Marfrig to sell U.S. unit to Tyson for $2.5 billion, sources say
RE
04:58pChinese jetliner makes hard landing in Philippines
AQ
04:47pPFIZER : puts up $425M in flu vaccines deal
AQ
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
CATERPILLAR 139.17 Real-time Quote.2.14%
APPLE 217.345 Real-time Quote.1.89%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 134.745 Real-time Quote.1.71%
PFIZER 42.125 Real-time Quote.1.70%
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) 46.655 Real-time Quote.0.94%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 117.54 Real-time Quote.-0.10%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 107.335 Real-time Quote.-0.28%
WAL-MART STORES 98.145 Real-time Quote.-0.50%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 160.79 Real-time Quote.-0.58%
