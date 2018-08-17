U.S., China Draw Up Plan to Settle Trade Dispute by November

Chinese and U.S. negotiators are drawing up a road map for talks to end their trade impasse ahead of meetings between President Trump and Xi Jinping in November.

Trump Asks SEC to Study Six-Month Earnings Reporting

President Trump said he asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to consider scaling back how often public companies report results to investors, citing business leaders who say it could promote growth.

Blue Chips Edge Higher as Fears Over Turkish Lira Crisis Ease

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged higher Friday, as fears of contagion from Turkey's currency crisis continued to ebb.

Trump Signals Further Consequences for Turkey

President Trump signaled that Turkey could face additional consequences for holding an American pastor amid an intensifying dispute between Ankara and Washington.

Trade Fears Throw Future of U.S. Natural Gas Into Question

As trade disputes continue, the promising U.S.-China energy relationship is compromised.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Unchanged in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. held steady over the week at 869, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Canada Inflation Nears Seven-Year High in July

Canada's inflation outpaced expectations to reach a near seven-year high in July, led by higher prices for gasoline and air transportation. At the same time, core inflation remained roughly stable.

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Soured in August

U.S. consumer sentiment slid in August to its lowest level in nearly a year, as consumers registered concern about rising prices.

Uncle Sam Wants You: Treasury Depends More on Domestic Bond Buyers

The U.S. government has been issuing more debt, but it's not getting more foreign buyers in the door. As a result, U.S. investors have so far financed all of this year's increase in the federal government's borrowing.

U.S. Leading Economic Indicators Rose in July

The Conference Board Leading Economic Index rose in July, with unemployment claims, the financial components and the ISM new orders index making the largest positive contributions.