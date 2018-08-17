Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

Indicative prices Citigroup
DJ INDUSTRIAL (DJI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
After market
-0.04%
25666.92 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/17 09:55:47 pm
25676.46 PTS   +0.46%
10:06pWALL STREET STO : Wall Street rises on trade talk optimism
RE
09:29pMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Advance With S&P 500, Dow Poised For..
DJ
08:08pBlue Chips Edge Higher as Fears Over Turkish Lira Crisis Ease
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 09:16pm CEST
U.S., China Draw Up Plan to Settle Trade Dispute by November

Chinese and U.S. negotiators are drawing up a road map for talks to end their trade impasse ahead of meetings between President Trump and Xi Jinping in November. 

 
Trump Asks SEC to Study Six-Month Earnings Reporting

President Trump said he asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to consider scaling back how often public companies report results to investors, citing business leaders who say it could promote growth. 

 
Blue Chips Edge Higher as Fears Over Turkish Lira Crisis Ease

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged higher Friday, as fears of contagion from Turkey's currency crisis continued to ebb. 

 
Trump Signals Further Consequences for Turkey

President Trump signaled that Turkey could face additional consequences for holding an American pastor amid an intensifying dispute between Ankara and Washington. 

 
Trade Fears Throw Future of U.S. Natural Gas Into Question

As trade disputes continue, the promising U.S.-China energy relationship is compromised. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Unchanged in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. held steady over the week at 869, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Canada Inflation Nears Seven-Year High in July

Canada's inflation outpaced expectations to reach a near seven-year high in July, led by higher prices for gasoline and air transportation. At the same time, core inflation remained roughly stable. 

 
U.S. Consumer Sentiment Soured in August

U.S. consumer sentiment slid in August to its lowest level in nearly a year, as consumers registered concern about rising prices. 

 
Uncle Sam Wants You: Treasury Depends More on Domestic Bond Buyers

The U.S. government has been issuing more debt, but it's not getting more foreign buyers in the door. As a result, U.S. investors have so far financed all of this year's increase in the federal government's borrowing. 

 
U.S. Leading Economic Indicators Rose in July

The Conference Board Leading Economic Index rose in July, with unemployment claims, the financial components and the ISM new orders index making the largest positive contributions.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.45% 25672.54 Delayed Quote.3.40%
NASDAQ 100 0.09% 7381.579 Delayed Quote.15.29%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.15% 7819.091 Delayed Quote.13.08%
S&P 500 0.79% 2840.69 Real-time Quote.5.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
10:06pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street rises on trade talk optimism
RE
09:29pMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Advance With S&P 500, Dow Poised For Weekly Gain..
DJ
08:08pBlue Chips Edge Higher as Fears Over Turkish Lira Crisis Ease
DJ
06:31pU.S. Government Bonds Rise on Geopolitical Concerns
DJ
04:19pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Tick Lower as Turkish Lira Drops Again
DJ
03:12pGlobal Stocks Come Under Pressure as Turkish Lira Drops Again
DJ
02:15pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
01:08pChinese internet stock sell-off may shake faith in FANGs
RE
01:04pGlobal Markets Come Under Pressure as Turkish Lira Drops Again
DJ
11:41aGlobal Markets Steady After a Volatile Week
DJ
More news
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
09:46pBOEING : completes autonomous synchronised flight tests in Australia
PU
09:21pBRAZIL'S MARFRIG TO SELL U.S. UNIT T : sources
RE
09:20pGOLDMAN SACHS : faces U.K. probe over reporting practices – Bloomberg
AQ
09:10pCISCO : New NetDevOps Home on DevNet Brings Resources and Community Together
PU
08:37pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Minnesota..
AQ
08:29pGOLDMAN FACES U.K. PROBE OVER REPORT : Bloomberg
RE
08:24pGOLDMAN SACHS : faces U.K. probe over reporting practices - Bloomberg
RE
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
APPLE 217.38 Real-time Quote.1.90%
PFIZER 42.06 Delayed Quote.1.55%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 134.455 Delayed Quote.1.49%
CISCO SYSTEMS 45.745 Real-time Quote.1.30%
DOWDUPONT 67.79 Real-time Quote.1.06%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 262.3 Delayed Quote.-0.30%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 161.125 Real-time Quote.-0.37%
INTEL CORPORATION 46.885 Real-time Quote.-0.60%
WAL-MART STORES 97.995 Delayed Quote.-0.65%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 110.77 Real-time Quote.-1.52%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.