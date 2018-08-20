Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/20/2018 | 07:16pm CEST
Trump Complained About Fed Rate Increases at Fundraiser

President Trump, speaking at a fundraising event on Friday, said he was unhappy with the Federal Reserve's recent moves to raise interest rates, people in attendance said. 

 
Fed Research Director David Wilcox to Retire at Year's End

The Federal Reserve board said its head economist will retire at the end of 2018, in what would be the most significant change in a senior staff position since Chairman Jerome Powell took office in February. 

 
At Heart of New Fed Debate: Bonds or Bills?

Federal Reserve officials are now beginning an internal debate to decide what exactly the central bank's $4.5 trillion portfolio will look like when they are done shrinking it. 

 
Stocks Start Week Higher

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose as investors weighed the latest deal activity and looked ahead to central-bank signals expected later in the week. 

 
How I Won A Bet By Loving the Turkish Lira

A 20%-plus gain in three days from betting on the Turkish lira shows the value of a contrarian approach. 

 
Greece's Bailout Ends, but Austerity and Anger Prevail

Athens and the EU hail the end of the bailout as a historic day when Greece recovers its national freedom, but many Greeks find it hard to believe that this truly is the end of an era. 

 
U.S. Oil Prices Slip More After Seven-Week Decline

Ongoing concerns for global demand growth extended a downtrend in oil prices. 

 
Luxury Apartment Sales Plummet in New York City

Sales of the most expensive New York apartments fell sharply in the first half of the year, pushing sellers to cut asking prices. 

 
Stock Market Is Taking Cues From the Private Market

Private markets, where companies are free from the constraints of quarterly reporting, are already reshaping the makeup of public stock markets-including a decline in public listings. They could even result in a loosening of rules around what's required of public companies. 

 
Venezuelan Crisis Escalates as  Economic Plans Fuel Tensions

The exodus of Venezuelans gained pace as the government's plans to address the collapsing economy fueled anxiety, while tensions grew in neighboring countries that have strained to absorb refugees.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.40% 25770.14 Delayed Quote.3.84%
NASDAQ 100 0.08% 7381.9491 Delayed Quote.15.34%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.19% 7830.6071 Delayed Quote.13.22%
S&P 500 0.33% 2850.13 Real-time Quote.6.60%
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
NIKE 82.235 Real-time Quote.3.12%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 351.915 Real-time Quote.1.59%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 136.445 Real-time Quote.1.47%
HOME DEPOT (THE) 198.095 Real-time Quote.1.30%
MERCK AND COMPANY 69.955 Real-time Quote.1.30%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 107.055 Real-time Quote.-0.49%
APPLE 216.16 Real-time Quote.-0.65%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 54.315 Real-time Quote.-0.87%
INTEL CORPORATION 46.565 Real-time Quote.-1.14%
WAL-MART STORES 96.57 Real-time Quote.-1.31%
