Dow on Track for Highest Close Since February

The Dow Jones Industrial Average headed toward its highest close since early February, lifted by investor optimism about the latest deal activity and trade developments.

Trump Complained About Fed Rate Increases at Fundraiser

President Trump, speaking at a fundraising event on Friday, said he was unhappy with the Federal Reserve's recent moves to raise interest rates, people in attendance said.

Fed Research Director David Wilcox to Retire at Year's End

The Federal Reserve board said its head economist will retire at the end of 2018, in what would be the most significant change in a senior staff position since Chairman Jerome Powell took office in February.

At Heart of New Fed Debate: Bonds or Bills?

Federal Reserve officials are now beginning an internal debate to decide what exactly the central bank's $4.5 trillion portfolio will look like when they are done shrinking it.

How I Won A Bet By Loving the Turkish Lira

A 20%-plus gain in three days from betting on the Turkish lira shows the value of a contrarian approach.

Greece's Bailout Ends, but Austerity and Anger Prevail

Athens and the EU hail the end of the bailout as a historic day when Greece recovers its national freedom, but many Greeks find it hard to believe that this truly is the end of an era.

U.S. Oil Prices Slip More After Seven-Week Decline

Ongoing concerns for global demand growth extended a downtrend in oil prices.

Luxury Apartment Sales Plummet in New York City

Sales of the most expensive New York apartments fell sharply in the first half of the year, pushing sellers to cut asking prices.

Stock Market Is Taking Cues From the Private Market

Private markets, where companies are free from the constraints of quarterly reporting, are already reshaping the makeup of public stock markets-including a decline in public listings.

Venezuelan Crisis Escalates as Economic Plans Fuel Tensions

The exodus of Venezuelans gained pace as the government's plans to address the collapsing economy fueled anxiety, while tensions grew in neighboring countries that have strained to absorb refugees.