Job Openings Exceed Unemployed Americans Again in July

The number of available jobs in the U.S. exceed the number of job seekers by more than 650,000 in July-a gap that has been growing-in a sign of an increasingly tight labor market that is altering how employers find workers.

SEC Takes First Action Against Hedge Fund Over Crypto Investments

Regulators fined a hedge-fund manager and two men who ran a website for selling cryptocurrencies in two cases that represent a new front in the government's campaign to police the market for digital assets.

U.S. Stocks Gain Despite Trade Worries

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than 100 points, as a surge in energy stocks and Apple helped the index overcome another flare-up in trade tensions.

Muted Stock-Market Moves Show Investor Caution

Moves by major U.S. stock indexes have been subdued recently, a signal that investors are waiting for new catalysts before making big changes to their portfolios.

China Woos U.S. Companies Again, Curbs Trade Threats

Chinese leaders are stepping up a charm offensive with U.S. multinationals and sheathing earlier threats of retaliation as Beijing changes tack to keep the trade fight with Washington from scaring off foreign investors.

EU Executive Arm Opposes Broader Reach for 'Right to be Forgotten'

The EU's executive arm joined Google and a group of free-speech advocates to oppose expanding the bloc's "right to be forgotten" beyond European borders.

New Way to Play FANG Stocks Falls Short for Some Investors

Banks this year have issued more than $1 billion worth of 'auto-callable' notes tied to one or more of the four FANG stocks: Facebook, Apple, Netflix, and Google parent Alphabet. Yet many have failed to produce large returns.

Bank of England's Mark Carney Extends Tenure

Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney agreed to stay on at the central bank until 2020 to help steer the economy after the U.K. exits the European Union, the second time that Brexit has prompted the Canadian to delay his departure.

German Economy Is Within Reach of Key Goal

The German economy could reach a symbolic watershed this year, crowning the government's decadelong campaign to rein in public spending in Europe, the country's finance minister said.

Hong Kong's $2.1 Trillion Benchmark Stock Index Enters Bear Market

The city's shares are another casualty of a global selloff driven by trade tensions, a stronger dollar and worries about developing economies.