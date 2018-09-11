Log in
Indicative prices
DJ INDUSTRIAL (DJI)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. 09/11 09:39:36 pm
25977.34 PTS   +0.47%
08:42pWALL STREET STO : U.S. Stocks Gain Despite Trade Worries
DJ
08:37pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Gains Ground As Energy, Tech Sector..
DJ
05:58pWALL STREET STO : U.S. Stocks Waver Amid Trade Worries
DJ
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/11/2018 | 09:16pm CEST
Job Openings Exceed Unemployed Americans Again in July

The number of available jobs in the U.S. exceed the number of job seekers by more than 650,000 in July-a gap that has been growing-in a sign of an increasingly tight labor market that is altering how employers find workers. 

 
SEC Takes First Action Against Hedge Fund Over Crypto Investments

Regulators fined a hedge-fund manager and two men who ran a website for selling cryptocurrencies in two cases that represent a new front in the government's campaign to police the market for digital assets. 

 
U.S. Stocks Gain Despite Trade Worries

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than 100 points, as a surge in energy stocks and Apple helped the index overcome another flare-up in trade tensions. 

 
Muted Stock-Market Moves Show Investor Caution

Moves by major U.S. stock indexes have been subdued recently, a signal that investors are waiting for new catalysts before making big changes to their portfolios. 

 
China Woos U.S. Companies Again, Curbs Trade Threats

Chinese leaders are stepping up a charm offensive with U.S. multinationals and sheathing earlier threats of retaliation as Beijing changes tack to keep the trade fight with Washington from scaring off foreign investors. 

 
EU Executive Arm Opposes Broader Reach for 'Right to be Forgotten'

The EU's executive arm joined Google and a group of free-speech advocates to oppose expanding the bloc's "right to be forgotten" beyond European borders. 

 
New Way to Play FANG Stocks Falls Short for Some Investors

Banks this year have issued more than $1 billion worth of 'auto-callable' notes tied to one or more of the four FANG stocks: Facebook, Apple, Netflix, and Google parent Alphabet. Yet many have failed to produce large returns. 

 
Bank of England's Mark Carney Extends Tenure

Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney agreed to stay on at the central bank until 2020 to help steer the economy after the U.K. exits the European Union, the second time that Brexit has prompted the Canadian to delay his departure. 

 
German Economy Is Within Reach of Key Goal

The German economy could reach a symbolic watershed this year, crowning the government's decadelong campaign to rein in public spending in Europe, the country's finance minister said. 

 
Hong Kong's $2.1 Trillion Benchmark Stock Index Enters Bear Market

The city's shares are another casualty of a global selloff driven by trade tensions, a stronger dollar and worries about developing economies.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.51% 25980.26 Delayed Quote.4.60%
NASDAQ 100 0.70% 7504.2705 Delayed Quote.16.44%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.52% 7969.9047 Delayed Quote.14.79%
S&P 500 0.19% 2877.13 Real-time Quote.7.41%
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
08:42pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Gain Despite Trade Worries
DJ
08:37pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Gains Ground As Energy, Tech Sectors Lead
DJ
05:58pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver Amid Trade Worries
DJ
04:45pTRACKINSIGHT : Tough week for stocks! Tech sector rocked by the social media tur..
TI
04:17pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Edge Lower as Investors Parse Trade Dev..
DJ
03:30pShould Elon stay or should Elon go?
02:15pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
01:55pGlobal Stocks Fall as Investors Parse Trade Developments
DJ
01:51pASIA MARKETS: Hong Kong Stocks Tip Into Bear Market As Gambling Shares Crumbl..
DJ
12:40pGlobal Stocks Fall as Investors Parse Trade Developments
DJ
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
09:37p2018 Delo Tractor Restoration Competition Finalists Announced
GL
09:13pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Across the U.S., 5G Network Builders Run Into Local Res..
DJ
09:12pCISCO : Microsoft Patch Tuesday – September 2018
PU
08:54pMICROSOFT : Plans New Canadian Headquarters in Toronto, Boosts Investment in Can..
DJ
08:36pBOEING : Federal Contracts Awarded to Companies in Missouri (Sept. 11)
AQ
08:36pBOEING : Federal Contracts Awarded to Companies in Washington (Sept. 11)
AQ
08:22pWAL MART STORES : Hurricane Florence Facility Status
PU
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 138.815 Real-time Quote.1.17%
NIKE 82.925 Real-time Quote.1.00%
VISA 145.45 Real-time Quote.0.95%
PFIZER 42.365 Real-time Quote.0.73%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 115.27 Real-time Quote.0.69%
WAL-MART STORES 96.875 Real-time Quote.-0.07%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 108.345 Real-time Quote.-0.07%
INTEL CORPORATION 45.455 Real-time Quote.-0.10%
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES 127.535 Real-time Quote.-0.16%
MERCK AND COMPANY 69.275 Real-time Quote.-0.41%
