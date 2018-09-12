Job Openings Exceed Unemployed Americans Again in July

The number of available jobs in the U.S. exceeded the number of job seekers by more than 650,000 in July-a gap that has been growing-in a sign of an increasingly tight labor market that is altering how employers find workers.

Judge Lets Cryptocurrency Fraud Case Go Forward, In Win for SEC

Regulators scored a victory in their crackdown on cryptocurrency crimes as a judge ruled that initial coin offerings are subject to U.S. securities-fraud laws.

EPA Announces Proposal to Roll Back Obama-Era Rules on Methane Emissions

The Trump administration proposed less stringent requirements for oil-and-gas companies dealing with methane gas leaks, weakening an Obama administration rule intended to combat climate change.

SEC Takes First Action Against Hedge Fund Over Crypto Investments

Regulators fined a hedge-fund manager and two men who ran a website for selling cryptocurrencies in two cases that represent a new front in the government's campaign to police the market for digital assets.

Muted Stock-Market Moves Show Investor Caution

Moves by major U.S. stock indexes have been subdued recently, a signal that investors are waiting for new catalysts before making big changes to their portfolios.

EU Executive Arm Opposes Broader Reach for 'Right to be Forgotten'

The EU's executive arm joined Google and a group of free-speech advocates to oppose expanding the bloc's "right to be forgotten" beyond European borders.

U.S. Stocks Gain Despite Trade Worries

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than 100 points, as a surge in energy stocks and Apple helped the index overcome another flare-up in trade tensions.

Oil Climbs as U.S. Exports Seen Rising

Oil prices rose sharply Tuesday on forecasts that U.S. crude oil inventories could remain relatively low into the fall season as exports rise and shale production stalls.

U.S. Wholesale Inventories Rose in July

Wholesale inventories climbed a seasonally adjusted 0.6% in July from a month earlier.

China Woos U.S. Companies Again, Curbs Trade Threats

Chinese leaders are stepping up a charm offensive with U.S. multinationals and sheathing earlier threats of retaliation as Beijing changes tack to keep the trade fight with Washington from scaring off foreign investors.