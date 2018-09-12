Log in
25971.06 PTS   +0.44%
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/12/2018 | 05:16am CEST
Judge Lets Cryptocurrency Fraud Case Go Forward, In Win for SEC

Regulators scored a victory in their crackdown on cryptocurrency crimes as a judge ruled that initial coin offerings are subject to U.S. securities-fraud laws. 

 
EPA Announces Proposal to Roll Back Obama-Era Rules on Methane Emissions

The Trump administration proposed less stringent requirements for oil-and-gas companies dealing with methane gas leaks, weakening an Obama administration rule intended to combat climate change. 

 
Job Openings Exceed Unemployed Americans Again in July

The number of available jobs in the U.S. exceeded the number of job seekers by more than 650,000 in July-a gap that has been growing-in a sign of an increasingly tight labor market that is altering how employers find workers. 

 
EU Executive Arm Opposes Broader Reach for 'Right to be Forgotten'

The EU's executive arm joined Google and a group of free-speech advocates to oppose expanding the bloc's "right to be forgotten" beyond European borders. 

 
SEC Takes First Action Against Hedge Fund Over Crypto Investments

Regulators fined a hedge-fund manager and two men who ran a website for selling cryptocurrencies in two cases that represent a new front in the government's campaign to police the market for digital assets. 

 
Muted Stock-Market Moves Show Investor Caution

Moves by major U.S. stock indexes have been subdued recently, a signal that investors are waiting for new catalysts before making big changes to their portfolios. 

 
Bank of England's Mark Carney Extends Tenure

Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney agreed to stay on at the central bank until 2020 to help steer the economy after the U.K. exits the European Union, the second time that Brexit has prompted the Canadian to delay his departure. 

 
U.S. Stocks Gain Despite Trade Worries

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than 100 points, as a surge in energy stocks and Apple helped the index overcome another flare-up in trade tensions. 

 
Oil Climbs as U.S. Exports Seen Rising

Oil prices rose sharply Tuesday on forecasts that U.S. crude oil inventories could remain relatively low into the fall season as exports rise and shale production stalls. 

 
U.S. Wholesale Inventories Rose in July

Wholesale inventories climbed a seasonally adjusted 0.6% in July from a month earlier.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.44% 25971.06 Delayed Quote.5.06%
NASDAQ 100 0.81% 7507.8722 Delayed Quote.16.44%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.61% 7972.4736 Delayed Quote.14.79%
S&P 500 0.37% 2887.89 Real-time Quote.7.61%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
APPLE 223.85 Delayed Quote.2.53%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 111.24 Delayed Quote.1.70%
HOME DEPOT (THE) 213.85 Delayed Quote.1.50%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 82.86 Delayed Quote.1.41%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 54.72 Delayed Quote.1.11%
3M COMPANY 211.78 Delayed Quote.-0.54%
MERCK AND COMPANY 69.08 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 230.21 Delayed Quote.-0.73%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 109.6 Delayed Quote.-0.98%
INTEL CORPORATION 44.93 Delayed Quote.-2.96%
