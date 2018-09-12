Economy Grows Moderately, But Trade Fears Rise, Fed's Beige Book Says

Businesses voiced concern about mounting trade tensions, as recently imposed and proposed tariffs force companies to grapple with rising input costs, according to a Federal Reserve's beige book report.

U.S. Proposing New Round of Trade Talks With China

The U.S. is reaching out to China for a new round of trade talks, in an effort to give Beijing another opportunity to address issues before Washington implements additional tariffs on Chinese imports.

Fed Should Raise Rates for the Next Year or Two, Brainard Says

Fed governor Lael Brainard said recent tax cuts and government-spending increases have likely created a need for higher interest rates, saying the central bank should continue gradually raising rates for the next year or two.

'Fintech Charter' Has No Early Takers as Lawsuit Looms

A national banking regulator is offering cutting-edge financial firms a new pathway into the traditional banking system. So far, few of them are biting.

Stocks Move Up on U.S.-China Trade Optimism

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed Wednesday on signs the U.S. and China are renewing efforts to end their continuing trade fight.

Oil Prices Rise Sharply as U.S. Inventories Fall

Oil prices were higher as investors monitor tropical storms heading toward the U.S. that could disrupt oil production and inventory data due out later Wednesday.

Fed's Bullard Sees Trump Agenda Improving Economic Outlook

St. Louis Fed chief James Bullard said the Trump administration's economic agenda seems to have brought fundamental improvements to the outlook.

Aramco Argues Over Right Price for Sabic

Saudi Arabia's national oil company is complicating a plan to use its wealth to finance the kingdom's economic overhaul, arguing for a discount in its government-engineered acquisition of the state petrochemicals firm.

Median Household Income Rose 1.8% in 2017, Census Figures Show

U.S. household incomes rose again in 2017, according to Census Bureau figures released Wednesday that suggest more Americans are benefiting from the strong economy.

Business Prices Declined in August

A gauge of U.S. business prices in August clocked the first monthly decline in about a year and a half, driven largely by a downturn in trade services prices.