DJ INDUSTRIAL (DJI)

Indicative prices Citigroup
DJ INDUSTRIAL (DJI)
My previous session
After market
-0.05%
25993.77 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/12 09:46:01 pm
26006.04 PTS   +0.13%
09:59pWALL STREET STO : U.S. Stocks Waver
DJ
06:58pTech, media shares find new home in sector overhaul
RE
06:52pWALL STREET STO : Stocks Move Up on U.S.-China Trade Optimism
DJ
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/12/2018 | 09:16pm CEST
Economy Grows Moderately, But Trade Fears Rise, Fed's Beige Book Says

Businesses voiced concern about mounting trade tensions, as recently imposed and proposed tariffs force companies to grapple with rising input costs, according to a Federal Reserve's beige book report. 

 
U.S. Proposing New Round of Trade Talks With China

The U.S. is reaching out to China for a new round of trade talks, in an effort to give Beijing another opportunity to address issues before Washington implements additional tariffs on Chinese imports. 

 
Fed Should Raise Rates for the Next Year or Two, Brainard Says

Fed governor Lael Brainard said recent tax cuts and government-spending increases have likely created a need for higher interest rates, saying the central bank should continue gradually raising rates for the next year or two. 

 
'Fintech Charter' Has No Early Takers as Lawsuit Looms

A national banking regulator is offering cutting-edge financial firms a new pathway into the traditional banking system. So far, few of them are biting. 

 
Stocks Move Up on U.S.-China Trade Optimism

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed Wednesday on signs the U.S. and China are renewing efforts to end their continuing trade fight. 

 
Oil Prices Rise Sharply as U.S. Inventories Fall

Oil prices were higher as investors monitor tropical storms heading toward the U.S. that could disrupt oil production and inventory data due out later Wednesday. 

 
Fed's Bullard Sees Trump Agenda Improving Economic Outlook

St. Louis Fed chief James Bullard said the Trump administration's economic agenda seems to have brought fundamental improvements to the outlook. 

 
Aramco Argues Over Right Price for Sabic

Saudi Arabia's national oil company is complicating a plan to use its wealth to finance the kingdom's economic overhaul, arguing for a discount in its government-engineered acquisition of the state petrochemicals firm. 

 
Median Household Income Rose 1.8% in 2017, Census Figures Show

U.S. household incomes rose again in 2017, according to Census Bureau figures released Wednesday that suggest more Americans are benefiting from the strong economy. 

 
Business Prices Declined in August

A gauge of U.S. business prices in August clocked the first monthly decline in about a year and a half, driven largely by a downturn in trade services prices.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.34% 26006.04 Delayed Quote.5.06%
NASDAQ 100 -0.39% 7484.5948 Delayed Quote.17.38%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.39% 7953.8252 Delayed Quote.15.49%
S&P 500 0.37% 2887.89 Real-time Quote.7.61%
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
10:00pOath CEO Tim Armstrong to Leave the Verizon Unit
DJ
09:48pAPPLE : Introduces Watch With Larger Screen -- Update
DJ
09:43pMICROSOFT : Data guru living with ALS modernizes industries by typing with his e..
PU
09:38pMICROSOFT : Pioneers in AI series launches with interview of Apache Spark invent..
PU
09:37pAPPLE : shows off three new iPhones and smartwatch to detect heart problems
AQ
09:28pAPPLE : unveils iPhone XS premium smartphone in two sizes
AQ
09:26pApple debuts biggest iPhone yet, health-oriented watch
RE
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 353.435 Real-time Quote.2.37%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE 70.085 Real-time Quote.1.96%
CATERPILLAR 144.235 Real-time Quote.1.55%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 116.48 Real-time Quote.1.27%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 83.005 Real-time Quote.1.21%
INTEL CORPORATION 44.635 Real-time Quote.-0.66%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 228.125 Real-time Quote.-0.91%
HOME DEPOT (THE) 211.855 Real-time Quote.-0.93%
3M COMPANY 209.5 Real-time Quote.-1.08%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 113.145 Real-time Quote.-1.12%
