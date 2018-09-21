Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/21/2018 | 07:16pm CEST
U.K.'s May Says Brexit Negotiations Have Reached 'an Impasse'

British Prime Minister Theresa May warned that Brexit talks had hit a deadlock and called on European leaders to present new proposals as negotiations between the two sides turn increasingly acrimonious. 

 
Stocks Rise After Wall Street Hits New Highs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Friday, putting the index on course to notch its biggest week of gains since mid-July. 

 
Canada CPI Slowed in August

Headline inflation in Canada decelerated in August but remained close to the near seven-year high recorded in the previous month, keeping the possibility of another Bank of Canada rate rise next month in play. 

 
Energy Gets a Reprieve in China's Latest Tariffs

In the U.S.-China trade battle that's targeted everything from soybeans to SUVs, energy has gotten off somewhat easy. 

 
Turkey's Economic Woes Raise Tensions in Egypt

Turkey's economic crisis has heightened concerns in Egypt about whether the Arab world's largest country is positioned to withstand falling confidence in emerging markets world-wide. 

 
Trade Tensions Spell Trouble for Eurozone Economy

The eurozone's economy continued its slow-motion slowdown in September, as exports suffered from a drop off in global demand and uncertainty about future trade relations between the U.S. and other countries. 

 
Oil Prices Fall Ahead of OPEC Meeting

Oil prices fell after a report indicated major producers meeting this weekend in Algeria may decide to raise oil production levels significantly to combat tightening supply. 

 
There Have Never Been So Many Bonds That Are Almost Junk

CFOs have been borrowing as much as they can get away with without being classed as junk. That means a bigger slice of bonds face a downgrade from investment grades. 

 
South Korean Finance Minister Optimistic About Revised U.S. Trade Deal

South Korean Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon expressed optimism about signing a revised U.S. free-trade pact into law, though lawmakers in Seoul have threatened to block the deal if Washington imposes new tariffs on Korean autos and auto parts.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.27% 26731.98 7.84%
NASDAQ 100 -0.07% 7563.8676 18.33%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.15% 8016.9121 16.29%
S&P 500 0.78% 2930.75 8.76%
