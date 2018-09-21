Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

DJ INDUSTRIAL (DJI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 11:16pm CEST
Saudi Arabia Worries Oil Crunch Could Push Up Prices

Saudi Arabia is running low on its most prized grade of crude, people familiar with the matter said, a development that could push oil prices higher. 

 
Dow Industrials Rise as Trade Worries Dampen

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged higher Friday to cap off its biggest week of gains since mid-July, as investors showed signs of cautious optimism that the worst of the continuing trade spat may have passed. 

 
U.K.'s May Says Brexit Negotiations Have Reached 'an Impasse'

British Prime Minister Theresa May warned that Brexit talks had hit a deadlock and called on European leaders to present new proposals as negotiations between the two sides turn increasingly acrimonious. 

 
Turkey's Economic Woes Raise Tensions in Egypt

Turkey's economic crisis has heightened concerns in Egypt about whether the Arab world's largest country is positioned to withstand falling confidence in emerging markets world-wide. 

 
U.S. Oil Prices Rise Ahead of OPEC Meeting

Oil prices climbed back toward two-month highs Friday as investors wagered that this weekend's meeting of major oil producers in Algeria won't do much to reverse a trend toward tighter global supplies. 

 
Trade Tensions Spell Trouble for Eurozone Economy

The eurozone's economy continued its slow-motion slowdown in September, as exports suffered from a drop off in global demand and uncertainty about future trade relations between the U.S. and other countries. 

 
Energy Gets a Reprieve in China's Latest Tariffs

In the U.S.-China trade battle that's targeted everything from soybeans to SUVs, energy has gotten off somewhat easy. 

 
Canada CPI Slowed in August

Headline inflation in Canada decelerated in August but remained close to the near seven-year high recorded in the previous month, keeping the possibility of another Bank of Canada rate rise next month in play. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by One in Latest Week -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by one over the week to 866, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Denmark Reopens Probe into Russia-Linked Money Laundering Case

Danish authorities reopened an investigation into a massive Russia-linked money laundering scandal at Danske Bank, as investors looked to assess the impact the scandal will have on Denmark's largest bank.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.32% 26743.5 Delayed Quote.7.84%
NASDAQ 100 -0.50% 7531.0719 Delayed Quote.18.33%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.51% 7986.9551 Delayed Quote.16.29%
S&P 500 -0.04% 2929.48 Real-time Quote.8.76%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
09/21Dow Industrials Rise as Trade Worries Dampen
DJ
09/21WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow hits new closing high ahead of index reshuffle
RE
09/21Dow Industrials Rise, Led by Trade-Sensitive Stocks
DJ
09/21EUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks Score Strongest Weekly Win Since March, Lifted ..
DJ
09/21WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Follow Global Markets Higher
DJ
09/21MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Set For Best Week Since July As Stocks Push Deeper Into ..
DJ
09/21WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Follow Global Markets Higher
DJ
09/21WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Follow Global Markets Higher
DJ
09/21Global Stocks Rise After Wall Street Hits New Highs
DJ
09/21Global Stocks Rise After Wall Street Hits New Highs
DJ
More news
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
09/21JOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J Unit Agrees To Sell Sterilization Unit for $2.7 Billion
DJ
09/21NIKE INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a..
AQ
09/21MICROSOFT : Unlock limitless learning with Microsoft Education at Microsoft Igni..
PU
09/21WAL MART STORES : The Delivery That Saved the Day for One Florence-Affected Comm..
PU
09/21JPMORGAN CHASE & CO : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amend..
AQ
09/21"DONOR-BASED GOVERNMENT" : Foreign Money Tied to Climate Lawsuits
AQ
09/21BOEING : Delivers First 787 Dreamliner for Shanghai Airlines
PR
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 165.3 Delayed Quote.2.80%
CISCO SYSTEMS 48.56 Delayed Quote.1.74%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 121.13 Delayed Quote.1.43%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 372.23 Delayed Quote.1.30%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 54.42 Delayed Quote.0.87%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 117.85 Delayed Quote.-0.66%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 235.34 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
APPLE 217.66 Delayed Quote.-1.08%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 110.4 Delayed Quote.-1.09%
INTEL CORPORATION 46.66 Delayed Quote.-1.14%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.