Saudi Arabia Worries Oil Crunch Could Push Up Prices

Saudi Arabia is running low on its most prized grade of crude, people familiar with the matter said, a development that could push oil prices higher.

Dow Industrials Rise as Trade Worries Dampen

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged higher Friday to cap off its biggest week of gains since mid-July, as investors showed signs of cautious optimism that the worst of the continuing trade spat may have passed.

U.K.'s May Says Brexit Negotiations Have Reached 'an Impasse'

British Prime Minister Theresa May warned that Brexit talks had hit a deadlock and called on European leaders to present new proposals as negotiations between the two sides turn increasingly acrimonious.

Turkey's Economic Woes Raise Tensions in Egypt

Turkey's economic crisis has heightened concerns in Egypt about whether the Arab world's largest country is positioned to withstand falling confidence in emerging markets world-wide.

U.S. Oil Prices Rise Ahead of OPEC Meeting

Oil prices climbed back toward two-month highs Friday as investors wagered that this weekend's meeting of major oil producers in Algeria won't do much to reverse a trend toward tighter global supplies.

Trade Tensions Spell Trouble for Eurozone Economy

The eurozone's economy continued its slow-motion slowdown in September, as exports suffered from a drop off in global demand and uncertainty about future trade relations between the U.S. and other countries.

Energy Gets a Reprieve in China's Latest Tariffs

In the U.S.-China trade battle that's targeted everything from soybeans to SUVs, energy has gotten off somewhat easy.

Canada CPI Slowed in August

Headline inflation in Canada decelerated in August but remained close to the near seven-year high recorded in the previous month, keeping the possibility of another Bank of Canada rate rise next month in play.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by One in Latest Week -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by one over the week to 866, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Denmark Reopens Probe into Russia-Linked Money Laundering Case

Danish authorities reopened an investigation into a massive Russia-linked money laundering scandal at Danske Bank, as investors looked to assess the impact the scandal will have on Denmark's largest bank.