Trump Pursues Trade Deals in Asia, Europe Amid Frostiness With China

The Trump administration is turning to allies in Asia and Europe for trade deals as U.S. relations with China deteriorate and the world's two largest economies exchange tit-for-tat tariffs that risk damaging global commerce.

New Tariffs Bring New Headaches on Top of Higher Costs

As of 12:01 a.m. Monday, thousands of cargo containers stacked on ships bound for the U.S. and pallets of Chinese products loaded into the cargo holds of airplanes just got more expensive.

CEOs' Economic Outlook Eases on Trade Policy Uncertainty

The economic outlook among chief executives of America's largest companies cooled slightly in the third quarter, as confrontational U.S. trade policies weighed on planning for capital spending and hiring.

Other Oil Grades Considered for Brent Benchmark

The operator of the Brent crude benchmark is considering pricing the widely used gauge off a broader range of oil grades, including U.S. and Nigerian oils, moving away from a focus on the North Sea.

Why the Lid Is Off of Oil Prices For Now

Sunday's press release from the meeting of 20 oil exporters in Algiers was considerably less punchy than President Trump's 219-character missive last Thursday to OPEC but had a lot more impact: International oil prices rose to their highest level in nearly four years.

U.S. Government Bonds Fall Ahead of Fed Meeting

U.S. government bond prices swung between gains and losses before falling Monday on signs that conditions are improving for the global economy, curbing demand for safe assets.

Everything Looked Great for the Dollar Recently, So Why Didn't It Go Up?

The greenback has been weakening for the past month, as market sentiment overpowered the fundamentals of economics and interest rates. The preceding months hold clues as to why.

Dow Industrials Fall as Hopes for Trade Truce Fade

The Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated from its Friday record, as heightened trade tensions stoked cautiousness among investors.

Brent Crude Tops $80, Heads for Highest Close Since 2014

The price of Brent oil climbed past $80 a barrel, pushing the global benchmark to its highest close in almost four years after OPEC and its allies decided to keep their production in check.

ECB's Draghi Says Rising Wages, Inflation Back Easy-Money Phaseout

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the bank would push ahead with plans to phase out easy money as wages and inflation pick up across the eurozone, sending the euro higher against the dollar.