DJ INDUSTRIAL (DJI)

Indicative prices Citigroup
DJ INDUSTRIAL (DJI)
My previous session
Pre-market
%
PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/24 10:53:59 pm
26562.05 PTS   -0.68%
09/24Dow Industrials Fall as Hopes for Trade Truce Fade
DJ
09/24Dow Drops as Hopes for Trade Truce Fade
DJ
09/24WALL STREET STO : Stocks Drop as Hopes for a Trade Truce Fade
DJ
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/25/2018 | 03:16am CEST
Trump Pursues Trade Deals in Asia, Europe Amid Frostiness With China

The Trump administration is turning to allies in Asia and Europe for trade deals as U.S. relations with China deteriorate and the world's two largest economies exchange tit-for-tat tariffs that risk damaging global commerce. 

 
New Tariffs Bring New Headaches on Top of Higher Costs

As of 12:01 a.m. Monday, thousands of cargo containers stacked on ships bound for the U.S. and pallets of Chinese products loaded into the cargo holds of airplanes just got more expensive. 

 
CEOs' Economic Outlook Eases on Trade Policy Uncertainty

The economic outlook among chief executives of America's largest companies cooled slightly in the third quarter, as confrontational U.S. trade policies weighed on planning for capital spending and hiring. 

 
Other Oil Grades Considered for Brent Benchmark

The operator of the Brent crude benchmark is considering pricing the widely used gauge off a broader range of oil grades, including U.S. and Nigerian oils, moving away from a focus on the North Sea. 

 
Why the Lid Is Off of Oil Prices For Now

Sunday's press release from the meeting of 20 oil exporters in Algiers was considerably less punchy than President Trump's 219-character missive last Thursday to OPEC but had a lot more impact: International oil prices rose to their highest level in nearly four years. 

 
U.S. Government Bonds Fall Ahead of Fed Meeting

U.S. government bond prices swung between gains and losses before falling Monday on signs that conditions are improving for the global economy, curbing demand for safe assets. 

 
Everything Looked Great for the Dollar Recently, So Why Didn't It Go Up?

The greenback has been weakening for the past month, as market sentiment overpowered the fundamentals of economics and interest rates. The preceding months hold clues as to why. 

 
Dow Industrials Fall as Hopes for Trade Truce Fade

The Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated from its Friday record, as heightened trade tensions stoked cautiousness among investors. 

 
Brent Crude Tops $80, Heads for Highest Close Since 2014

The price of Brent oil climbed past $80 a barrel, pushing the global benchmark to its highest close in almost four years after OPEC and its allies decided to keep their production in check. 

 
ECB's Draghi Says Rising Wages, Inflation Back Easy-Money Phaseout

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the bank would push ahead with plans to phase out easy money as wages and inflation pick up across the eurozone, sending the euro higher against the dollar.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.68% 26562.05 Delayed Quote.7.46%
NASDAQ 100 0.23% 7548.7507 Delayed Quote.17.74%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.08% 7993.2481 Delayed Quote.15.70%
S&P 500 -0.35% 2919.37 Real-time Quote.9.57%
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
09/24Dow Industrials Fall as Hopes for Trade Truce Fade
DJ
09/24Dow Drops as Hopes for Trade Truce Fade
DJ
09/24WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Drop as Hopes for a Trade Truce Fade
DJ
09/24BOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Rise As Investors Await Fed Meeting
DJ
09/24WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street falls as U.S.-China tariffs kick in
RE
09/24Meet the Bear-Market Stocks Hiding in S&P 500's Record Run--Update
DJ
09/24Brent Crude Tops $80 a Barrel -- Update
DJ
09/24WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Drop as Hopes for a Trade Truce Fade
DJ
09/24WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Drop as Hopes for a Trade Truce Fade
DJ
09/24Comcast Down Nearly 7% After Winning Bid to Acquire Sky -- Data Talk
DJ
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
01:21aHIGH PREDICTION TO GROW THE BUSINESS : The key players in the global business an..
AQ
01:01aWAL MART STORES : Hair 911 Announces that It is finally Available at Wal-Mart
AQ
12:29aGOLDMAN SACHS : Announces Results of Tender Offer for Any and All of Its 2.625% ..
PU
12:04aMODERNIZING SAP LANDSCAPES : A Complete Portfolio ensures Gain without Pain
PU
12:04aHOME DEPOT : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
12:03aINTEL : Participates in White House Summit on Advancing US Leadership in Quantum..
BU
09/24BOEING : wins first leg of $2.4 billion helicopter deal from U.S. Air Force
RE
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 112.77 Delayed Quote.2.15%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 86.6 Delayed Quote.1.68%
APPLE 220.79 Delayed Quote.1.44%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 122.62 Delayed Quote.1.23%
INTEL CORPORATION 46.91 Delayed Quote.0.54%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 53.54 Delayed Quote.-1.62%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 140.47 Delayed Quote.-1.69%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 84.27 Delayed Quote.-1.81%
HOME DEPOT (THE) 207.99 Delayed Quote.-2.07%
DOWDUPONT 68.2 Delayed Quote.-2.14%
