Trump Pursues Trade Deals in Asia, Europe Amid Frostiness With China

The Trump administration is turning to allies in Asia and Europe for trade deals as U.S. relations with China deteriorate and the world's two largest economies exchange tit-for-tat tariffs that risk damaging global commerce.

China Says Trade Talk Resumption Depends on U.S. Sincerity

China said a resumption of trade talks with the U.S. depends on American sincerity and China won't yield to threats.

New Tariffs Bring New Headaches on Top of Higher Costs

As of 12:01 a.m. Monday, thousands of cargo containers stacked on ships bound for the U.S. and pallets of Chinese products loaded into the cargo holds of airplanes just got more expensive.

CEOs' Economic Outlook Eases on Trade Policy Uncertainty

The economic outlook among chief executives of America's largest companies cooled slightly in the third quarter, as confrontational U.S. trade policies weighed on planning for capital spending and hiring.

Other Oil Grades Considered for Brent Benchmark

The operator of the Brent crude benchmark is considering pricing the widely used gauge off a broader range of oil grades, including U.S. and Nigerian oils, moving away from a focus on the North Sea.

Why the Lid Is Off of Oil Prices For Now

Sunday's press release from the meeting of 20 oil exporters in Algiers was considerably less punchy than President Trump's 219-character missive last Thursday to OPEC but had a lot more impact: International oil prices rose to their highest level in nearly four years.

Some BOJ Members Prefer Larger Range for JGB Yield Target

The minutes of the Bank of Japan's policy board meeting released Tuesday showed some members preferred a larger range for the 10-year Japanese government bond yield target.

U.S. Government Bonds Fall Ahead of Fed Meeting

U.S. government bond prices swung between gains and losses before falling Monday on signs that conditions are improving for the global economy, curbing demand for safe assets.

Everything Looked Great for the Dollar Recently, So Why Didn't It Go Up?

The greenback has been weakening for the past month, as market sentiment overpowered the fundamentals of economics and interest rates. The preceding months hold clues as to why.

Dow Industrials Fall as Hopes for Trade Truce Fade

The Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated from its Friday record, as heightened trade tensions stoked cautiousness among investors.