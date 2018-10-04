Fed Chair Powell Sees 'Remarkably Positive Set of Economic Circumstances'

The U.S. is experiencing "a remarkably positive set of economic circumstances," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said, suggesting the economy will stay on course as the Fed continues to gradually raise interest rates.

Nafta Talks,Then Deal Lift Peso, Loonie

Improving prospects for global trade are boosting the currencies of Canada and Mexico, as a revised North American Free Trade Agreement lifts a cloud of uncertainty that has hovered over the assets of both countries.

Bond Yields Surge, Signaling Growth Hopes

Investors propelled bond yields to multiyear highs as robust economic data and an easing of trade tensions sparked fresh optimism about global growth.

Senators Seek Probe of Money Laundering in Real-Estate Market

Two Democratic U.S. senators want a congressional investigation into the risk of money laundering in the real-estate sector, saying limited protections in residential real estate can attract criminal organizations.

Cleveland Fed President Warns Against Rolling Back Regulatory Reforms

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said the financial system has been made stronger by regulatory changes in the wake of the financial crisis, and she warned against rolling back the regulatory landscape too aggressively.

U.S. to Allow Small Banks to Pool Anti-Money-Laundering Resources

Community banks and credit unions can share certain resources for anti-money-laundering compliance purposes, helping them keep down costs.

Greek Bank Stocks Tumble Amid Concerns Over Capital, Bad Loans

Greek bank stocks are coming under heavy pressure amid fears that the banks can't digest their mountain of bad loans and might need fresh capital.

Italy Sets Lower Budget-Deficit Targets

Italy's government set its budget deficit targets for 2020 and 2021 at lower levels than previously envisaged, after initial government plans had unnerved financial markets and European authorities.

Federal Reserve Floats Proposal to Modernize Its Payments System

The Fed is seeking to update its payment system, a move that could speed financial transactions in real time and better align banking infrastructure with emerging payment technologies.

Dow Industrials Close at New Record

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed to a fresh record, boosted by shares of manufacturing and financial firms.