DJ INDUSTRIAL (DJI)
26828.39 PTS   +0.20%
Dow Industrials Close at New Record
MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Hits Record Close For 15th Time In 2018 As S..
WALL STREET STO : Financials lift Wall Street, but rate worry caps g..
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/04/2018 | 05:16am CEST
Fed Chair Powell Sees 'Remarkably Positive Set of Economic Circumstances'

The U.S. is experiencing "a remarkably positive set of economic circumstances," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said, suggesting the economy will stay on course as the Fed continues to gradually raise interest rates. 

 
Nafta Talks,Then Deal Lift Peso, Loonie

Improving prospects for global trade are boosting the currencies of Canada and Mexico, as a revised North American Free Trade Agreement lifts a cloud of uncertainty that has hovered over the assets of both countries. 

 
Bond Yields Surge, Signaling Growth Hopes

Investors propelled bond yields to multiyear highs as robust economic data and an easing of trade tensions sparked fresh optimism about global growth. 

 
Senators Seek Probe of Money Laundering in Real-Estate Market

Two Democratic U.S. senators want a congressional investigation into the risk of money laundering in the real-estate sector, saying limited protections in residential real estate can attract criminal organizations. 

 
Cleveland Fed President Warns Against Rolling Back Regulatory Reforms

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said the financial system has been made stronger by regulatory changes in the wake of the financial crisis, and she warned against rolling back the regulatory landscape too aggressively. 

 
U.S. to Allow Small Banks to Pool Anti-Money-Laundering Resources

Community banks and credit unions can share certain resources for anti-money-laundering compliance purposes, helping them keep down costs. 

 
Greek Bank Stocks Tumble Amid Concerns Over Capital, Bad Loans

Greek bank stocks are coming under heavy pressure amid fears that the banks can't digest their mountain of bad loans and might need fresh capital. 

 
Italy Sets Lower Budget-Deficit Targets

Italy's government set its budget deficit targets for 2020 and 2021 at lower levels than previously envisaged, after initial government plans had unnerved financial markets and European authorities. 

 
Federal Reserve Floats Proposal to Modernize Its Payments System

The Fed is seeking to update its payment system, a move that could speed financial transactions in real time and better align banking infrastructure with emerging payment technologies. 

 
Dow Industrials Close at New Record

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed to a fresh record, boosted by shares of manufacturing and financial firms.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.20% 26828.39 Delayed Quote.8.53%
NASDAQ 100 0.12% 7637.4258 Delayed Quote.19.26%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.32% 8025.0852 Delayed Quote.16.43%
S&P 500 0.07% 2925.51 Real-time Quote.9.34%
Dow Industrials Close at New Record
DJ
MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Hits Record Close For 15th Time In 2018 As Solid Economi..
DJ
WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Financials lift Wall Street, but rate worry caps ga..
RE
Bond Yields Surge, Signaling Growth Hopes
DJ
WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Gain on Central Bankers' Upbeat Views
DJ
WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Gain on Central Bankers' Upbeat Views
DJ
WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Gain on Central Bankers' Upbeat Views
DJ
European Shares Gain on Italian Budget Expectations
DJ
WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Higher on Central Bankers' Upbeat ..
DJ
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Janssen Reports Switching to SYMTUZA Results in Maintained H..
AQ
3M : to close electronics plant in Austin, Texas
AQ
BOEING : Rep. Larsen Spearheads Letter Calling on Boeing to Respect Machinists U..
AQ
WAL MART STORES : Walmart Recalls Ozark Trail Camp Axes
AQ
BOEING : investing in freighters to help express cargo, industrial freight opera..
AQ
CISCO : Find us at Google Cloud NEXT London 2018
PU
CISCO : Meraki MX, SD-WAN and Security at the Branch, a Cisco Champion Radio Pod..
PU
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
CATERPILLAR 158.22 Delayed Quote.2.20%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 392.3 Delayed Quote.1.53%
INTEL CORPORATION 48.76 Delayed Quote.1.37%
PFIZER 44.81 Delayed Quote.1.33%
APPLE 232.07 Delayed Quote.1.22%
DOWDUPONT 64.39 Delayed Quote.-0.66%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 139.03 Delayed Quote.-1.03%
WAL-MART STORES 94.07 Delayed Quote.-1.14%
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) 45.87 Delayed Quote.-1.38%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 83.03 Delayed Quote.-1.58%
