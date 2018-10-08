Global Economy Week Ahead: Inflation Gauges, Consumer Sentiment

The week ahead will feature data on producer, consumer and import prices, all inflation gauges. The University of Michigan will also release its first October consumer sentiment reading.

As U.S. Tariffs Bite, China Moves Again to Spur Its Economy

China's central bank is freeing up nearly $175 billion to get commercial banks to boost their lending and pay off short-term borrowings, the latest effort by Beijing to lift growth in a slowing economy as its trade fight with the U.S. escalates.

Investment in Infrastructure Is Booming

Private-equity firms are on track to raise a record amount for infrastructure investing in 2018, as money managers bet on the growing need to upgrade and expand the world's railroads, natural-gas pipelines and data centers.

Private Equity's Puzzling Interest in a Popular Short

Are private equity giants Apollo and Bain really interested in a heavily shorted company that doesn't generate much cash? It won't be long before investors find out.

Earnings Season Looms as the Next Market Catalyst

The third-quarter earnings season kicks off in earnest Friday, with investors hoping another quarter of double-digit growth will help stabilize stocks following a rocky stretch of trading.

Surging Yields Raise Threat of Tipping Point for Stocks

Yields on long-term U.S. government debt moved abruptly higher last week, calling into question the durability of the more than nine-year-old bull market for stocks.

Banks Brace for Downside of Higher Rates

Banks have enjoyed a profit boost from rising interest rates over the past couple of years. But now those higher rates could turn into a drag.

Fed's Bostic Not Ready to Call for Restrictive Monetary Policy

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic isn't ready to join his colleagues who believe the U.S. central bank needs to raise interest rates to a place where they would restrain economic activity.

Bond Investors Catch Up With Fed's Plans

Falling U.S. government bond prices signal that investors are beginning to believe the Fed will follow through on its plan for gradual interest-rate increases.

Rising Bond Yields Send Stocks Lower

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 180 points and bond yields rose to multiyear highs after the jobless rate dropped to its lowest level since 1969, raising fears of higher borrowing costs.