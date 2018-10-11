U.S. Stocks Seek Stability on Heels of Wednesday Rout

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell after global markets sold off, as investors refocused on slowing global growth, rising bond yields and increasing trade tensions.

Last-Minute Trades Accelerate U.S. Share Declines

The selloff in U.S. equities on Wednesday accelerated just before markets closed-an increasingly familiar dynamic that may confirm the growing sway of index-tracking funds.

The Fed May Not Be Investors' Friend

Inflation didn't heat up last month. One might have expected that to provide a modicum of relief for jittery investors, but the rules have changed.

Economists Increasingly Confident of Fed Rate Hikes

Private economists have continued to raise their projections for interest rates through next year, showing greater agreement with the Federal Reserve's expectations, according to The Wall Street Journal's latest survey.

SEC Chair Says Quarterly Reporting Won't Change 'Anytime Soon'

Public companies won't get a break from quarterly earnings reporting in the near term-an idea that President Trump asked U.S. regulators to study-according to SEC Chairman Jay Clayton.

Is It Time to Buy the Dip?

The stock selloff on Wednesday was bigger than usual, but for the "buy the dip" investors that should mean a bigger opportunity to buy.

Consumer Prices Rose Slightly in September

U.S. consumer prices rose only slightly in September, a sign inflationary pressures remain in check despite a solid economic growth and low unemployment rate.

Nafta Rewrite Won't Boost U.S. Growth, Economists Say

The new U.S. trade pact with Canada and Mexico is unlikely to boost economic growth or manufacturing employment, according to most economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

Mortgages Fast Approaching 5%, a Fresh Blow to Housing Market

The cost of borrowing to buy a home is at its highest in over seven years. That could deter purchasers and be a worrying sign for the greater economy.

OPEC, Russia Hike Oil Output as Iran Production Falters

An increase in crude oil production in September by OPEC and its ally Russia more than made up for the continuing decline in Iranian output ahead of the enactment of U.S. sanctions on the Islamic Republic.