Early Gains Slip Away for Dow Industrials

U.S. stocks turned lower in afternoon trading after rebounding in the morning in part due to strong bank earnings. The volatility, which left stocks about flat on the day, followed a global two-day shake-out that erased more than 1,000 points from the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Tech's Red October Should Flash a Yellow Light

Tech investors should use caution-the high-flying sector may finally have met a bear that has some bite.

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Cooled Slightly in Early October

A measure of economic confidence among American households edged down in early October but remained at a high level.

U.S. Import Prices Rose in September

Prices for foreign-made goods imported to the U.S. rose in September, driven by a stark rise in prices for imported fuel. Import prices grew 0.5% from the previous month. Economists surveyed expected a 0.3% gain in September. Data on import prices aren't adjusted for seasonality.

Plenty of Oil, Just Not in the Right Places

Regional crude prices have diverged from global benchmarks even as supply fears over Iran sanctions intensify.

U.S. Opens Probe Into Alleged Chinese Mattress Dumping

The Commerce Department has opened an investigation into whether mattress imported from China are being sold in the U.S. below fair value.

Chinese Exporters Whistle Past the Grave

China's exports are being hammered by the trade war, right? Not exactly. September trade data painted a picture of an economy which is slowing, but still far more resilient than widely appreciated across the Pacific.

Eurozone Factory Output Rebounded in August

The European Union's statistics agency said industrial production across the 19 countries that use the euro was 1% higher in August than in July.

Gold Glitters as Stocks Fade

After climbing amid the global stock selloff, gold prices now stand at their highest level in two months, and some analysts believe they are bound to strengthen further.

IEA Lowers Oil-Demand Growth Forecasts

Global oil demand will grow at a slower pace than expected this year and next amid economic risks stemming from trade tensions and higher oil prices, the International Energy Agency said.