News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/16/2018 | 11:16am EDT
U.S. Stocks Open Higher

U.S. stocks clawed back some recent losses Tuesday, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average soaring more than 200 points. 

 
Will Corporate Earnings Calm the Stock Market's Nerves?

Investors bruised by recent losses in stocks have something to look forward to: corporate earnings. Some analysts remain confident that solid company results can power the stock market higher. 

 
Industrial Production Rose in September

U.S. industry output rose for the fourth consecutive month in September, boosted by gains in mining. 

 
Wall Street Should Think Twice When It Returns to Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia didn't become a country with poor regard for human rights upon the alleged killing of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi, yet his disappearance appears to be driving the biggest corporate reassessment of the risks of dealing with the kingdom since 9/11. 

 
U.S. Home-Builder Sentiment Rises in October

The National Association of Home Builders said its index of builder confidence in the market for new single-family homes rose one point to 68 in October. Economists surveyed had expected an October reading of 67. 

 
Don't Blame the Fed for Jittery Markets

Investors shouldn't blame the Federal Reserve too much for this month's equity rout. In time, they may even feel grateful for the new pattern of monetary policy. 

 
Banks That Gave Mozambique Covert Loans Propose Restructuring

Banks that arranged billions of dollars of loans to government companies in Mozambique have proposed to restructure some of the now-defaulted debt. 

 
Eurozone Trade Surplus With U.S. Widened In August

Official figures showed the bloc's trade surplus with the U.S. widened to EUR82 billion during the first eight months of this year from EUR67 billion in the same period of 2017. 

 
Oil Prices Capped by Increased Supply

Oil prices inched lower as investors anticipate that Iranian crude lost to U.S. sanctions will be replaced by supply from other major producers.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.39% 25611.34 Delayed Quote.2.15%
NASDAQ 100 1.77% 7201.0095 Delayed Quote.11.89%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.72% 7563.6799 Delayed Quote.8.60%
S&P 500 -0.59% 2750.79 Real-time Quote.3.50%
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
11:33aW.W. Grainger Down Nearly 12% After 3Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk
DJ
11:30aAdobe Up 7.5% After Releasing 2019 Forecast -- Data Talk
DJ
11:30aOmnicom Group up Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since April 20..
DJ
11:25aMorgan Stanley Up Over 4% on Positive 3Q Earnings -- Data Talk
DJ
11:00aTRACKINSIGHT : Rough week for stocks and oil
TI
10:42aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Bounce Higher Led By Health Care Gainers
DJ
10:36aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Gain, Clawing Back Some Recent Losses
DJ
10:05aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Gain, Clawing Back Some Recent Losses
DJ
08:16aBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Hold Ground Ahead Of Economic Data
DJ
08:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
11:30aWAL MART STORES : Walmart warns investors it will 'test a lot and fail a lot;' c..
RE
11:23aINTEL : Study Finds 5G will Drive $1.3 Trillion in New Revenues in Media and Ent..
AQ
11:23aINTEL : Arizona Taps Intel as First Partner for Institute for Automated Driving
AQ
11:23aVIDEO : Goldman Sachs Global Head of Investor Relations Heather Kennedy Miner on..
PU
11:08aCISCO : Why ISE Continues to Win
PU
11:08aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Prescription Drugs Power Johnson & Johnson Results -- Update
DJ
11:08aMICROSOFT : Buying renewable energy should be easy — here’s one way ..
PU
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 269.825 Real-time Quote.3.68%
VISA 141.075 Real-time Quote.2.80%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 110.495 Real-time Quote.2.69%
INTEL CORPORATION 45.635 Real-time Quote.2.48%
NIKE 76.63 Real-time Quote.2.19%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 53.515 Real-time Quote.-0.16%
