U.S. Stocks Open Higher

U.S. stocks clawed back some recent losses Tuesday, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average soaring more than 200 points.

Will Corporate Earnings Calm the Stock Market's Nerves?

Investors bruised by recent losses in stocks have something to look forward to: corporate earnings. Some analysts remain confident that solid company results can power the stock market higher.

Industrial Production Rose in September

U.S. industry output rose for the fourth consecutive month in September, boosted by gains in mining.

Wall Street Should Think Twice When It Returns to Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia didn't become a country with poor regard for human rights upon the alleged killing of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi, yet his disappearance appears to be driving the biggest corporate reassessment of the risks of dealing with the kingdom since 9/11.

U.S. Home-Builder Sentiment Rises in October

The National Association of Home Builders said its index of builder confidence in the market for new single-family homes rose one point to 68 in October. Economists surveyed had expected an October reading of 67.

Don't Blame the Fed for Jittery Markets

Investors shouldn't blame the Federal Reserve too much for this month's equity rout. In time, they may even feel grateful for the new pattern of monetary policy.

Banks That Gave Mozambique Covert Loans Propose Restructuring

Banks that arranged billions of dollars of loans to government companies in Mozambique have proposed to restructure some of the now-defaulted debt.

Eurozone Trade Surplus With U.S. Widened In August

Official figures showed the bloc's trade surplus with the U.S. widened to EUR82 billion during the first eight months of this year from EUR67 billion in the same period of 2017.

Oil Prices Capped by Increased Supply

Oil prices inched lower as investors anticipate that Iranian crude lost to U.S. sanctions will be replaced by supply from other major producers.