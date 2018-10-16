Trump Complains About Rising Interest Rates, Calling the Fed 'My Biggest Threat'

President Trump reiterated his complaints that the Federal Reserve is raising short-term interest rates too fast, calling the U.S. central bank "my biggest threat."

Stocks Surge, Erasing Recent Losses

U.S. stocks soared, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average up more than 500 points, as gains in everything from technology firms to banks helped major indexes claw back recent losses.

SEC Rules NYSE, Nasdaq Didn't Justify Market Data Fee Increases

The Securities and Exchange Commission ruled the country's biggest exchanges didn't justify increases in fees they charge for certain market-data products that brokers and traders consider essential to their business.

U.S. Sanctions Iran Finance Network in Bid to Sever Tehran's Global Ties

The U.S. on Tuesday sanctioned a multibillion-dollar network of Iranian companies, banks and funds accused of financing the country's elite paramilitary unit, ratcheting up global pressure on Tehran and sending a warning to governments and companies considering continued engagement with Iran.

Big Jump in Americans Saying Renting Is Cheaper Than Owning

More than three-quarters of Americans now view renting as more affordable than owning a home, the latest sign that rising mortgage rates and higher home prices will continue to pressure home sales.

Wall Street Should Think Twice When It Returns to Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia didn't become a country with poor regard for human rights upon the alleged killing of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi, yet his disappearance appears to be driving the biggest corporate reassessment of the risks of dealing with the kingdom since 9/11.

U.S. Job Openings Topped 7 Million for the First Time

American employers had more than seven million unfilled jobs for the first time on record this summer, a number eclipsing unemployed workers by a record 902,000.

Will Corporate Earnings Calm the Stock Market's Nerves?

Investors bruised by recent losses in stocks have something to look forward to: corporate earnings. Some analysts remain confident that solid company results can power the stock market higher.

U.S. Manufacturing Capacity Increases for 16th Month in a Row

U.S. manufacturers increased their capacity for the 16th straight month in September, fresh evidence that a strengthening economy is helping to propel an industrial rebound.

Australia's Central Bank Sees Aussie Dollar Now Supporting Economy

The Reserve Bank of Australia said a higher U.S. dollar, while posing risks for emerging markets, "was likely to have been helpful for domestic economic growth."