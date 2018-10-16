Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

Indicative prices Citigroup
DJ INDUSTRIAL (DJI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 11:16pm CEST
Trump Complains About Rising Interest Rates, Calling the Fed 'My Biggest Threat'

President Trump reiterated his complaints that the Federal Reserve is raising short-term interest rates too fast, calling the U.S. central bank "my biggest threat." 

 
Stocks Surge, Erasing Recent Losses

U.S. stocks soared, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average up more than 500 points, as gains in everything from technology firms to banks helped major indexes claw back recent losses. 

 
SEC Rules NYSE, Nasdaq Didn't Justify Market Data Fee Increases

The Securities and Exchange Commission ruled the country's biggest exchanges didn't justify increases in fees they charge for certain market-data products that brokers and traders consider essential to their business. 

 
U.S. Sanctions Iran Finance Network in Bid to Sever Tehran's Global Ties

The U.S. on Tuesday sanctioned a multibillion-dollar network of Iranian companies, banks and funds accused of financing the country's elite paramilitary unit, ratcheting up global pressure on Tehran and sending a warning to governments and companies considering continued engagement with Iran. 

 
Big Jump in Americans Saying Renting Is Cheaper Than Owning

More than three-quarters of Americans now view renting as more affordable than owning a home, the latest sign that rising mortgage rates and higher home prices will continue to pressure home sales. 

 
Wall Street Should Think Twice When It Returns to Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia didn't become a country with poor regard for human rights upon the alleged killing of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi, yet his disappearance appears to be driving the biggest corporate reassessment of the risks of dealing with the kingdom since 9/11. 

 
U.S. Job Openings Topped 7 Million for the First Time

American employers had more than seven million unfilled jobs for the first time on record this summer, a number eclipsing unemployed workers by a record 902,000. 

 
Will Corporate Earnings Calm the Stock Market's Nerves?

Investors bruised by recent losses in stocks have something to look forward to: corporate earnings. Some analysts remain confident that solid company results can power the stock market higher. 

 
U.S. Manufacturing Capacity Increases for 16th Month in a Row

U.S. manufacturers increased their capacity for the 16th straight month in September, fresh evidence that a strengthening economy is helping to propel an industrial rebound. 

 
Australia's Central Bank Sees Aussie Dollar Now Supporting Economy

The Reserve Bank of Australia said a higher U.S. dollar, while posing risks for emerging markets, "was likely to have been helpful for domestic economic growth."

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.17% 25798.42 Delayed Quote.2.15%
NASDAQ 100 2.94% 7276.4263 Delayed Quote.11.89%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.89% 7645.4895 Delayed Quote.8.60%
S&P 500 2.15% 2809.92 Real-time Quote.3.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
10/16WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Surge, Erasing Some Recent Losses
DJ
10/16United lifts 2018 target as network growth boosts third-quarter profit
RE
10/16Morgan Stanley Sees Largest Percent Gain Since November 2016 After 3Q Profit ..
DJ
10/16MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Ends Nearly 550 Points Higher As Upbeat Earnings Send St..
DJ
10/16Netflix subscriber growth beats estimates, shares surge
RE
10/16WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Surge, Erasing Some Recent Losses
DJ
10/16BOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Hold Ground As Stocks Attempt Comeback
DJ
10/16WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Surge, Erasing Some Recent Losses
DJ
10/16WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Surge, Erasing Recent Losses
DJ
10/16WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Jump, Erasing Some Recent Losses
DJ
More news
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
10/16VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Statement issued by Ronan Dunne, on Hurricane Michael n..
PU
10/16Softbank 'anxiously' monitoring Saudi Arabia situation - executive
RE
10/16JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : OnDeck launches new subsidiary
AQ
10/16CHEVRON : Announces $500,000 Contribution for Hurricane Relief
BU
10/16JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : OnDeck launches new subsidiary
AQ
10/16Goldman Sachs will slow consumer loan growth if market falters
RE
10/16Goldman Sachs will slow consumer loan growth if market falters
RE
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 272.57 Delayed Quote.4.73%
NIKE 77.48 Delayed Quote.3.32%
VISA 141.74 Delayed Quote.3.29%
INTEL CORPORATION 45.94 Delayed Quote.3.17%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 111 Delayed Quote.3.16%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.