Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

Indicative prices Citigroup
DJ INDUSTRIAL (DJI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Pre-market
%
PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/19 10:43:35 pm
23323.66 PTS   -1.49%
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02:18aAsian shares pull back after Fed's signals for more rate hikes
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/20/2018 | 03:16am CET
Fed Raises Rates, but Signals Slightly Milder Path of Future Increases

The Federal Reserve nudged up short-term interest rates for the fourth time this year, defying pressure from President Trump, but suggested it could slow the pace of increases next year in the face of new headwinds. 

 
Stocks End Lower After Fed Lifts Rates

The Dow Jones Industrial Average swung nearly 900 points Wednesday, slumping after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the fourth time in 2018 and signaled a milder path of increases over the next year. 

 
Court Questions Law That Underpins Trump's Trade Policy

Judges in a special trade court raised constitutional questions over President Trump's expansive regulation of trade, focusing on a national security law the president has used to impose tariffs on imported goods. 

 
Prolonged Economic Expansion Poses Market Risks, Panel Says

Cybersecurity and a "no deal" British exit from the European Union are among the top potential risks to U.S. markets, according to a new report from financial regulators. 

 
Stock Exchanges to Test Trading Minus Rebates Seen as Posing Conflict

Securities regulators put in motion the biggest stock-market experiment in more than a decade: a pilot program trading stocks with lower fees and rebates. 

 
Britain and EU Plan for Brexit Breakdown

Britain and the European Union are stepping up planning for a scenario they have both long struggled to avoid: the exit of the U.K. from the bloc in March without a withdrawal agreement. 

 
Berkshire Hathaway Reduces Home Capital Investment

Berkshire Hathaway has mostly exited its investment in Home Capital Group, some 18 months after Warren Buffett's investment vehicle threw the Canadian alternative lender a lifeline. 

 
Home Sales Post Steepest Decline in Over Seven Years

November sales of previously owned U.S. homes edged up from a month earlier but clocked the largest annual decline in more than seven years, signaling the sputtering housing market may finish the year on a weak note. 

 
Senate Leaders Agree on Stopgap Spending Bill to Avert Shutdown

Senate leaders settled Wednesday on a short-term spending bill that would push the fight over border wall funding into the hands of a divided Congress next year and avoid a partial government shutdown this weekend. 

 
Italy's Growth Woes Set to Persist Despite EU Budget Blessing

Italy's deal with the European Union to defuse its simmering budget dispute is adding to concerns about the country's real economic problem: a lack of growth.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.49% 23323.66 Delayed Quote.-5.65%
NASDAQ 100 -2.29% 6342.9681 Delayed Quote.1.49%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.17% 6636.827 Delayed Quote.-1.73%
S&P 500 -1.54% 2506.96 Delayed Quote.-6.23%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02:18aAsian shares pull back after Fed's signals for more rate hikes
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:59aAfter Fed selloff, is a U.S. bear market next?
RE
12:45aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Hong Kong's central bank raises base rate by 25 bas..
RE
12:26aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : BOJ to keep policy steady as global risks, sliding ..
RE
12:25aU.S. Fed raises interest rates, signals more hikes ahead
RE
12:21aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : BOJ to keep policy steady as global risks, sliding ..
RE
12:20aFed raises interest rates, signals more hikes ahead
RE
12:20aU.S. Fed raises interest rates, signals more hikes ahead
RE
More news
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
02:45aBOEING : Delivers First 737 MAX for Eastar Jet and Korea
PR
02:10aMICROSOFT : Belgian police move into the digital age nationwide, solve crimes fa..
PU
01:31aPfizer, Glaxo Agree to Create Over-The-Counter Drug Giant--4th Update
DJ
01:00aWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : and Verily Announce Strategic Partnership to Innovate..
PU
12:42aWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE :  Walgreens Boots Alliance and Verily Announce Strateg..
BU
12/19GOLDMAN SACHS : Form 8-K - Wednesday, December 19, 2018
PU
12/19MERCK AND : Keytruda Gets FDA Approval for Another Indication
DJ
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 55.86 Delayed Quote.0.38%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 319.55 Delayed Quote.-2.59%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE 73.29 Delayed Quote.-2.90%
NIKE 68.97 Delayed Quote.-3.06%
APPLE 160.89 Delayed Quote.-3.12%
INTEL CORPORATION 45.57 Delayed Quote.-4.55%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.