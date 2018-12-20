Fed Raises Rates, but Signals Slightly Milder Path of Future Increases

The Federal Reserve nudged up short-term interest rates for the fourth time this year, defying pressure from President Trump, but suggested it could slow the pace of increases next year in the face of new headwinds.

Stocks End Lower After Fed Lifts Rates

The Dow Jones Industrial Average swung nearly 900 points Wednesday, slumping after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the fourth time in 2018 and signaled a milder path of increases over the next year.

Court Questions Law That Underpins Trump's Trade Policy

Judges in a special trade court raised constitutional questions over President Trump's expansive regulation of trade, focusing on a national security law the president has used to impose tariffs on imported goods.

Prolonged Economic Expansion Poses Market Risks, Panel Says

Cybersecurity and a "no deal" British exit from the European Union are among the top potential risks to U.S. markets, according to a new report from financial regulators.

Stock Exchanges to Test Trading Minus Rebates Seen as Posing Conflict

Securities regulators put in motion the biggest stock-market experiment in more than a decade: a pilot program trading stocks with lower fees and rebates.

Britain and EU Plan for Brexit Breakdown

Britain and the European Union are stepping up planning for a scenario they have both long struggled to avoid: the exit of the U.K. from the bloc in March without a withdrawal agreement.

Berkshire Hathaway Reduces Home Capital Investment

Berkshire Hathaway has mostly exited its investment in Home Capital Group, some 18 months after Warren Buffett's investment vehicle threw the Canadian alternative lender a lifeline.

Home Sales Post Steepest Decline in Over Seven Years

November sales of previously owned U.S. homes edged up from a month earlier but clocked the largest annual decline in more than seven years, signaling the sputtering housing market may finish the year on a weak note.

Senate Leaders Agree on Stopgap Spending Bill to Avert Shutdown

Senate leaders settled Wednesday on a short-term spending bill that would push the fight over border wall funding into the hands of a divided Congress next year and avoid a partial government shutdown this weekend.

Italy's Growth Woes Set to Persist Despite EU Budget Blessing

Italy's deal with the European Union to defuse its simmering budget dispute is adding to concerns about the country's real economic problem: a lack of growth.