Global Stocks Follow Wall Street Lower

Stocks fell around the world after the Federal Reserve lifted short-term interest rates for the fourth time this year and provided forward guidance that was less dovish than some investors had expected.

Bank of Japan Leaves Policy Unchanged

The Bank of Japan on Thursday left its ultra-easy monetary policy unchanged as it struggles with sluggish prices and remains on guard over trade conflicts.

Why the Yen Hasn't Been a Safe Bet

Volatility is back with a vengeance. And yet the Japanese yen, typically a refuge in periods of tumult, remains relatively weak.

Talking Markets: Emerging Markets Back in Vogue

Investors are piling into emerging market assets as the U.S. dollar loses its grip, oil prices fall and political tensions ease.

Powell's Bet: The Data Is Right, the Market Is Wrong

The Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates and signal more coming, albeit fewer than before, shows Chairman Jerome Powell cares much more about the data than the markets.

China Confirms U.S. January Trade Talks

China's Commerce Ministry said that U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators will meet for talks in January.

Bank Indonesia Stands Pat After November's Surprise Rate Increase

The central bank kept the rate unchanged as the local currency has shown signs of renewed strength.

Fed Raises Rates, but Signals Slightly Milder Path of Future Increases

The Federal Reserve nudged up short-term interest rates for the fourth time this year, defying pressure from President Trump, but suggested it could slow the pace of increases next year in the face of new headwinds.

Stocks Slide After Fed Lifts Rates

The Dow Jones Industrial Average swung nearly 900 points Wednesday, slumping after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the fourth time in 2018 and signaled a milder path of increases over the next year.

Court Questions Law That Underpins Trump's Trade Policy

Judges in a special trade court raised constitutional questions over President Trump's expansive regulation of trade, focusing on a national security law the president has used to impose tariffs on imported goods.