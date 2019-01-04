Daniel Loeb's 11% Loss in 2018 Was Worst Since the 2008 Crisis

Activist hedge fund Third Point lost about 11% last year, one of many hedge funds that struggled in 2018.

Hassett Warns Other Firms Could Join Apple in Seeing Weaker Sales

U.S. companies that rely heavily on sales in Chinese markets are likely to face headwinds in the months ahead amid slower growth and rising trade tensions, a top White House economic adviser said.

Stocks Fall After Apple Sales Warning

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped, as weak economic data and a rare sales warning from Apple sparked new worries about a global slowdown.

U.S. Factory Activity Decelerates Sharply Amid Global Slowdown

American factory activity decelerated in December, as demand for U.S.-made products softened.

Fed's Kaplan Says It's Time to Hold Off on Interest-Rate Rises

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas leader Robert Kaplan told Bloomberg TV that the central bank should move to the sidelines until it can determine whether economic anxieties are temporary or a sign of something worse.

Apple iPhone Loses Ground to China's Homegrown Rivals

Apple has slipped to the fifth-biggest phone seller in China, trailing four homegrown producers that have all been growing in popularity.

Sticky Inflation Behind Mexico's Rate Increase

Stubbornly high inflation prompted the Bank of Mexico to raise interest rates last month despite concerns about weakening economic growth, according to the meeting's minutes.

Chinese Consumers Tighten Their Belts and the World Feels the Squeeze

A slowdown in China's economy is piling stress on to a previously reliable growth driver-the Chinese consumer-likely deepening an economic pullback that is rattling global markets.

This Sector Is No Longer a Bear-Market Safe Haven

Consumer staples from packaged food to toilet paper don't offer the same protection they used to in market downturns.

Jobless Claims Increased Last Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits rose by more than expected last week, but remained at a level indicative of a tight labor market.