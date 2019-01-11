Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

Indicative prices Citigroup
DJ INDUSTRIAL (DJI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Pre-market
-0.11%
23976.58 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/11 04:48:26 pm
23995.95 PTS   -0.02%
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:21pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slip but Close Week With Gains
DJ
05:20pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks pause after five-day rally; dollar rebounds
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 07:16pm EST
Trump Plays Down Emergency Option to Get Wall Funding

President Trump said he wasn't planning any imminent declaration of a national emergency to pay for a border wall. Meanwhile, thousands of federal workers missed paychecks Friday. 

 
Stocks Slip but Close Week With Gains

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped Friday but notched its biggest three-week gain since the period following the 2016 election, a dramatic bounceback from its late-December selloff. 

 
White House Contemplates Weeks More of Shutdown

President Trump's aides have started preparations for the State of the Union speech on Jan. 29, drafting some sections of the address with an understanding the partisan government shutdown could be continuing. 

 
Fed Releases Detailed Transcripts of 2013 Policy Meetings

Transcripts released by the Federal Reserve on Friday revealed the extent of then-governor Jerome Powell's concerns about the central bank's 2013 stimulus program of bond purchases. 

 
OPEC Weighs a First-Ever Influence Campaign in the U.S.

Seeking improved relations with the U.S., OPEC is weighing a lobbying effort with a half-million-dollar price tag to try getting thought leaders to advocate on its behalf in the U.S. 

 
Russia to Restart Foreign Exchange Reserves Buying

Russia will resume foreign currency purchases on the open market to boost sovereign reserves after an eight-month break, a sign of the country's fading fears that major new sanctions will sink the ruble. 

 
U.S. Consumer Prices Ticked Lower in December

Tame inflation, low gas prices and rising wages are putting more dollars in the pockets of American workers, a positive sign for consumer spending headed into 2019. 

 
Mexican Officials Seek to Boost Investor Confidence

Finance Minister Carlos Urzúa and his deputy, who met with investors in New York a month after Andrés Manuel López Obrador became president, tout their "market-friendly" fiscal plans. 

 
Gold Prices Staged a Comeback, but Is It Sustainable?

The precious metal's impressive rally since late last year already is facing a challenge: renewed confidence in the U.S. economy and a rebound in stocks. 

 
Shutdown Could End 99-Month Job Growth Streak

The partial government shutdown could cause the longest stretch of continuous job growth recorded in the U.S. to come to an end this month.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.02% 23995.95 Delayed Quote.2.89%
NASDAQ 100 -0.30% 6601.3953 Delayed Quote.4.60%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.21% 6971.4759 Delayed Quote.5.29%
S&P 500 -0.01% 2596.26 Delayed Quote.3.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:21pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slip but Close Week With Gains
DJ
05:20pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks pause after five-day rally; dollar rebo..
RE
05:19pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks pause after five-day rally; dollar rebo..
RE
05:19pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks pause after five-day rally; dollar rebo..
RE
04:42pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slip But Notch Weekly Gains
DJ
04:40pWall Street's five-day rally flickers out as earnings near
RE
04:32pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Snap 5-day Winning Streak But Log Strong Weekly Gains
DJ
03:22pBattered U.S. bank stocks may get a boost this year
RE
03:14pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slip, But Still on Track for Weekly Gai..
DJ
More news
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
07:13pAPPLE PLANS 3 NEW IPHONES THIS YEAR : report
AQ
07:04pBOEING : U.S. Probes Failed Boeing Satellite Deal Backed by China--Update
DJ
06:45pWALT DISNEY : Disney Details Pay Ratio; Median Worker's Compensation $46,127
DJ
06:29pWALT DISNEY : Disney CEO stock award worth as much as $149.6 million in 2018
RE
06:29pPFIZER : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
06:27pBOEING : U.S. Probes Failed Boeing Satellite Deal Backed By China
DJ
05:58pMICROSOFT : Gets U.S. Defense Contract With Estimated $1.76 Billion Value
DJ
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
PFIZER 42.88 Delayed Quote.1.35%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 247.67 Delayed Quote.1.14%
INTEL CORPORATION 48.93 Delayed Quote.0.76%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 58.02 Delayed Quote.0.73%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 91.77 Delayed Quote.0.66%
DOWDUPONT 55.28 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 102.8 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 112.54 Delayed Quote.-0.80%
APPLE 152.29 Delayed Quote.-0.98%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE 71.71 Delayed Quote.-1.06%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.