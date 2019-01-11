Trump Plays Down Emergency Option to Get Wall Funding

President Trump said he wasn't planning any imminent declaration of a national emergency to pay for a border wall. Meanwhile, thousands of federal workers missed paychecks Friday.

Stocks Slip but Close Week With Gains

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped Friday but notched its biggest three-week gain since the period following the 2016 election, a dramatic bounceback from its late-December selloff.

White House Contemplates Weeks More of Shutdown

President Trump's aides have started preparations for the State of the Union speech on Jan. 29, drafting some sections of the address with an understanding the partisan government shutdown could be continuing.

Fed Releases Detailed Transcripts of 2013 Policy Meetings

Transcripts released by the Federal Reserve on Friday revealed the extent of then-governor Jerome Powell's concerns about the central bank's 2013 stimulus program of bond purchases.

OPEC Weighs a First-Ever Influence Campaign in the U.S.

Seeking improved relations with the U.S., OPEC is weighing a lobbying effort with a half-million-dollar price tag to try getting thought leaders to advocate on its behalf in the U.S.

Russia to Restart Foreign Exchange Reserves Buying

Russia will resume foreign currency purchases on the open market to boost sovereign reserves after an eight-month break, a sign of the country's fading fears that major new sanctions will sink the ruble.

U.S. Consumer Prices Ticked Lower in December

Tame inflation, low gas prices and rising wages are putting more dollars in the pockets of American workers, a positive sign for consumer spending headed into 2019.

Mexican Officials Seek to Boost Investor Confidence

Finance Minister Carlos Urzúa and his deputy, who met with investors in New York a month after Andrés Manuel López Obrador became president, tout their "market-friendly" fiscal plans.

Gold Prices Staged a Comeback, but Is It Sustainable?

The precious metal's impressive rally since late last year already is facing a challenge: renewed confidence in the U.S. economy and a rebound in stocks.

Shutdown Could End 99-Month Job Growth Streak

The partial government shutdown could cause the longest stretch of continuous job growth recorded in the U.S. to come to an end this month.